China’s New Mega Rocket Design Shows NASA’s SLS Is Already Obsolete​

China’s New Mega Rocket Design Shows NASA’s SLS Is Already Obsolete - The Goa Spotlight A few years ago, China decided that it would send astronauts to the Moon, so it started intense work

Nov. 12 2022A few years ago, China decided that it would send astronauts to the Moon, so it started intense work in that direction – which included the development of a mega-rocket called Long March 9. The Chinese inspiration came from NASA’s gigantic Space Launch System (SLS). .This big guy is at the heart of the work of the Artemis mission, created by the US agency to take humanity back to the much-desired natural satellite of Earth. And just like the SLS, the Long March 9 was designed with a center stage and thrusters that would be completely expendable.That is, for each trip, a new megarocket would be created practically from scratch. Procedure that became “obsolete” after the arrival of Elon Musk at the stop. Or rather, after the arrival of SpaceX and the Falcon 9 rocket, famous for having a reusable first stage. The Chinese seem to have turned their eyes to the developments of the American company to change the strategy with the Long March 9.In this regard, space engineers in China began to come up with new concepts based on a reusable profile of the mega-rocket. Perhaps even 100% reusable, as SpaceX intends for the mighty Starship.If successful, the Chinese could leave NASA’s SLS in the dust.Long March 9 is scheduled for an maiden launch around 2030. But given that the project is still unfinished — and that China has never performed a controlled vertical rocket landing — that schedule seems overly optimistic. Most likely, the Chinese mega-rocket will come into operation around 2035.