What's new

China’s New Mega Rocket Design Shows NASA’s SLS Is Already Obsolete

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,991
-12
94,890
Country
China
Location
China

China’s New Mega Rocket Design Shows NASA’s SLS Is Already Obsolete​

Nov. 12 2022
maketesLongMarch.jpg


A few years ago, China decided that it would send astronauts to the Moon, so it started intense work in that direction – which included the development of a mega-rocket called Long March 9. The Chinese inspiration came from NASA’s gigantic Space Launch System (SLS). .

This big guy is at the heart of the work of the Artemis mission, created by the US agency to take humanity back to the much-desired natural satellite of Earth. And just like the SLS, the Long March 9 was designed with a center stage and thrusters that would be completely expendable.


That is, for each trip, a new megarocket would be created practically from scratch. Procedure that became “obsolete” after the arrival of Elon Musk at the stop. Or rather, after the arrival of SpaceX and the Falcon 9 rocket, famous for having a reusable first stage. The Chinese seem to have turned their eyes to the developments of the American company to change the strategy with the Long March 9.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1590389348113199104

In this regard, space engineers in China began to come up with new concepts based on a reusable profile of the mega-rocket. Perhaps even 100% reusable, as SpaceX intends for the mighty Starship.

If successful, the Chinese could leave NASA’s SLS in the dust.

Long March 9 is scheduled for an maiden launch around 2030. But given that the project is still unfinished — and that China has never performed a controlled vertical rocket landing — that schedule seems overly optimistic. Most likely, the Chinese mega-rocket will come into operation around 2035.

thegoaspotlight.com

China’s New Mega Rocket Design Shows NASA’s SLS Is Already Obsolete - The Goa Spotlight

A few years ago, China decided that it would send astronauts to the Moon, so it started intense work
thegoaspotlight.com thegoaspotlight.com
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
29,846
-50
66,523
Country
China
Location
China
epebble said:
When will China build a rocket that NASA or SpaceX can copy?
Click to expand...
The NASA can first copy China world record fastest space module docking.. Its very practical in space application. :enjoy:

www.globaltimes.cn

China achieves two-hour ultrafast rendezvous in Tianzhou-5 cargo supply mission, setting new world record, laying ground for crewed mission application - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn

China achieves two-hour ultrafast rendezvous in Tianzhou-5 cargo supply mission, setting new world record, laying ground for crewed mission application
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
NASA’s Megarocket Rolls Back to Launch Pad, With Blastoff Just 10 Days Away
Replies
0
Views
88
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
How NASA's new SLS megarocket stacks up against its legendary predecessor the Saturn V
Replies
0
Views
326
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
NASA's massive moon rocket will roll out earlier than planned
Replies
0
Views
318
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
NASA Artemis I Update: Preparations Continue, SLS Rocket’s Core Stage Powered Up
Replies
1
Views
362
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
khansaheeb
NASA’s mega moon rocket survived the most powerful lightning strike ever recorded at space center Central Florida is the lightning capital of the U.S.
Replies
0
Views
872
khansaheeb
khansaheeb

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom