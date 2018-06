China's new maglev train rolls off production line(1/2)

2018-06-14 08:58:08XinhuaEPhoto taken on June 13, 2018 shows China's new generation domestic medium-low-speed magnetic levitation (maglev) train at the CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd., Zhuzhou of central China's Hunan Province. The new train rolled off the production line Wednesday and can run up to 160 km per hour, compared with the first generation's top speed of 100 km per hour. (Photo/Xinhua)