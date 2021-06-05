China's new Ion thrusters

Chinese aerospace engineers have proposed a Neptune probe powered by a high-powered nuclear reactor

4-5 minutesRestricted by the launching capacity of carrier rockets, energy supply, TTC and communication, only one brief flyby exploration has been carried out by the Voyager 2 spacecraft in the late 1980s. In recent years, NASA has proposed several orbiting exploration missions and actively carried out program design and key technological breakthroughs. The launch is expected around the 2030 window.With the launch of the Long March-5 carrier rocket and the rapid development of China's space reactor power supply, the exploration of Neptune orbit has achieved preliminary engineering feasibility.Recently, aerospace engineers wrote in Science in China: Technology science, published research papers, this paper puts forward using nuclear reactor power ratio blunt characteristic of electric propulsion, accompanied by exquisite deep space orbit design, will greatly reduce fuel quantity to carry and detector can satisfy the current our country biggest capacity of the long March 5 rocket carrying capacity constraints, the realizability Neptune orbiting probe with the project.At present, NASA still uses conventional chemical propellant engines for deceleration, which require very high lift capacity and cost.According to the fact that Neptune is as far away as 30AU from the earth and the spacecraft has a design life of 15 years, the authors propose to use the gravity of Jupiter and the earth to accelerate the spacecraft for several times, so as to effectively shorten the flight time to the sea. After reaching the planet of Neptune (8700 km), the 10-kilowatt-power nuclear reactor power pile will be used to power the high-power electric propulsion engines, and the deceleration will be carried out for about one year to capture Neptune's gravity field and eventually orbit the planet.Because the specific impulse of electric propulsion is about one order of magnitude higher than that of traditional chemical propulsion, it can greatly save the amount of fuel to carry, so that the total weight of the probe can be controlled at about 3 tons, meeting the carrying capacity requirements of the Long March 5 rocket.In terms of communication, if the same communication equipment used in China's Tien Wen 1 Mars exploration mission is adopted, the actual communication capacity will be about one thousandth of that near Mars due to the distance of Neptune is 30AU, which cannot meet the mission requirements. The adoption of Ka frequency band of higher communication frequency, the improvement of satellite antenna aperture, high efficiency coding technology and other means, supplemented by the alternately switched on strategy of scientific detection and data transmission, can effectively ensure the timely transmission of detection data to the earth.The research results put forward four types of major scientific problems involved in Neptune exploration, introduced the mission function module, flight path, design constraints and other preliminary scheme, focusing on the 10kWe class space reactor power supply scheme, the formation of the probe platform scheme, which can provide a reference for the demonstration and implementation of Neptune exploration in China. The work was supported by the Civil Space Pre-Research Program of the China National Space Administration.