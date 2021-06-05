What's new

China's new Ion thrusters

L

Last starfighter

FULL MEMBER
Jun 16, 2018
909
-3
643
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
China's New Space Station Is Powered by Ion Thrusters
  • Victor Tangermann in Off World
  • chinas-new-space-station-powered-ion-thrusters.jpg
  • China’s first module of its upcoming Tiangong space station makes use of ion drives, technology that could vastly cut down the time it takes to travel to Mars — and greatly reduce the amount of fuel needed to make that trip, as the South China Morning Post reports.

    The module, called Tianhe and launched in late April, is powered by four ion thrusters that use electricity to accelerate ions as a form of propulsion. In fact, the module could soon become the first spacecraft in history to transport humans using the technology, according to SCMP.

    Ion drives are orders of magnitude more efficient compared to chemical propulsion. To keep the International Space Station in orbit for a year, the thrusters consume four tons of rocket fuel. With ion thrusters, it’d need just 400 kilograms to stay in orbit for the same amount of time, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

    A trip to Mars could be cut down from eight months to just 39 days.

    China is betting big on ion thrusters, hoping to use them not just for its space station but for upcoming satellite constellations and nuclear-powered spacecraft capable of carrying astronauts to Mars as well, according to SCMP.

    The technology has been around for decades, but mainstream adoption has been hampered by the fact that the thrust produced isn’t very significant. Scaling up the thrusters could end up putting astronauts in danger and shorten the lifespan of satellites.

    But scientists at the Chinese Academy of Sciences may have cracked the code. One of its ion drives currently in development has been burning for more than 11 months straight, according to the newspaper.

    A magnetic field makes sure the particles don’t create any damage or erode the engine, while a special ceramic material stops it from getting damaged by radiation.

    “Space projects are usually very big,” an anonymous Beijing-based space scientist told SCMP. “A typical mission involves hundreds or even thousands of individuals. But the competition in space is essentially a competition over some very small but extremely important details.”

    “The ion thruster is one of those areas where the devil is in the detail,” the scientist added.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
19,497
-19
9,181
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Hamartia Antidote said:
Smart move!

Ion thrusters are powering a probe heading to Mercury launched in 2018.
en.wikipedia.org

BepiColombo - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Also Elon Musk's Starlink constellation is powered by ion thrusters. :enjoy:
View attachment 751237
Click to expand...
Previous use of ion propulsion such as on Japan's Hayabusa meteor sample return probe are relatively small and weak. Chinese space station is the first one that uses large thrust ion thrusters and the first manned spacecraft certified to be powered by ion propulsion. Indeed, it is large thrust iron propulsion that will get humans to Mars.
 
H

Han Patriot

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 23, 2011
11,083
-23
17,192
Country
China
Location
Singapore
Tai Hai Chen said:
Previous use of ion propulsion such as on Japan's Hayabusa meteor sample return probe are relatively small and weak. Chinese space station is the first one that uses large thrust ion thrusters and the first manned spacecraft certified to be powered by ion propulsion. Indeed, it is large thrust iron propulsion that will get humans to Mars.
Click to expand...
Hamartia won't know the difference, he is a cheerleader with pink pom poms. As long as China develops something revolutionary, he will barge in to

A) debunk or devalue it
B) tell US has it too and is more advanced.
 
B

bshifter

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2019
1,141
-2
2,153
Country
China
Location
Djibouti
Han Patriot said:
Hamartia won't know the difference, he is a cheerleader with pink pom poms. As long as China develops something revolutionary, he will barge in to

A) debunk or devalue it
B) tell US has it too and is more advanced.
Click to expand...
That's what he does best. Most Americans are afterall silly people, luckily there are smart and intelligent ones around who will report things from a factual standpoint.
 
ZeEa5KPul

ZeEa5KPul

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 13, 2017
2,353
-16
6,160
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Han Patriot said:
He is not White American, he is yindian
Click to expand...
Nah, false-flagging Indians will always bring India into the topic somehow. I remember some clown recently with US flags saying "India beat China in 1967", whatever fantasy war they made up to deny the stomping they got in 1962. No American would say that, no American would even know it. "1962" to an American would probably conjure up the Cuban Missile Crisis, if anything.

@Hamartia Antidote doesn't bring up India, like any normal white American wouldn't, because it's beneath notice.
 
B

bshifter

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2019
1,141
-2
2,153
Country
China
Location
Djibouti
ZeEa5KPul said:
Nah, false-flagging Indians will always bring India into the topic somehow. I remember some clown recently with US flags saying "India beat China in 1967", whatever fantasy war they made up to deny the stomping they got in 1962. No American would say that, no American would even know it. "1962" to an American would probably conjure up the Cuban Missile Crisis, if anything.

@Hamartia Antidote doesn't bring up India, like any normal white American wouldn't, because it's beneath notice.
Click to expand...
He also looks down on India, no Indian view his own country like a nobody.
 
ZeEa5KPul

ZeEa5KPul

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 13, 2017
2,353
-16
6,160
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Han Patriot said:
That's called reverse psychology. They would hit their own mum just to win an argument.
Click to expand...
Jai Hinds aren't intelligent enough to do that. If he actually is one, he would be the first and only documented case of that (basic) level of intelligence and cunning found amongst the Jai Hinds.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
23,494
24
16,962
Country
United States
Location
United States
LOL! At the name calling by the half Indian/half Chinese Asian members in this thread.

Eh I'm sorry for the confusion both your Asian halves are just as bad..and you look exactly the same to me. So maybe I'll just call you Indians :rofl:

I'll happily call both your Asian halves names all day if you want. :omghaha:
 
Last edited:
Daniel808

Daniel808

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2013
3,410
-7
12,664
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Last starfighter said:
China's New Space Station Is Powered by Ion Thrusters

  • View attachment 751216

  • In fact, the Tianhe module could soon become the first spacecraft in history to transport humans using the technology.
  • The technology has been around for decades, but mainstream adoption has been hampered by the fact that the thrust produced isn’t very significant. Scaling up the thrusters could end up putting astronauts in danger and shorten the lifespan of satellites.

    But scientists at the Chinese Academy of Sciences may have cracked the code. One of its ion drives currently in development has been burning for more than 11 months straight, according to the newspaper.
Click to expand...
Damn, Chinese you guys never stop to amaze the world :tup:

Using 4 big Ion Thrusters on their Space Station (CSS) is a clever and great idea
 
Viva_Viet

Viva_Viet

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 26, 2011
7,493
-5
3,517
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
Hamartia Antidote said:
LOL! At the name calling by the half Indian/half Chinese Asian members in this thread.

Eh I'm sorry for the confusion both your Asian halves are just as bad..and you look exactly the same in my book. :rofl:

I'll happily call both your Asian halves names all day if you want. :omghaha:
Click to expand...
They are White lovers, their hearts will be broken when seeing white man dislike CN.:lol:

If someone hate CN, then thats must be VNese or Indian, daddy White and Jap always love CN :lol:

18-war-dang-upi.jpg


55aea7801f0445848320c60a953b6a8b.jpeg
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
23,494
24
16,962
Country
United States
Location
United States
Viva_Viet said:
They are White lover, their hearts will be broken when seeing white man dislike CN.:lol:

If someone hate CN, then thats must be VNese or Indian, daddy White and Jap always love CN :lol:

View attachment 751279

View attachment 751280
Click to expand...
LOL! I think they feel they deserve some respect...like South Korea or Japan..however they need to be developed a lot longer before that so they are still going to be bucketed lower with the Indians (and others) for the foreseeable future in the eyes of the West. It was typical here to say "eat all the food on your plate...don't you know there are starving people in China and Africa!!".


Calling somebody an Indian or Chinese is still the same low bucket. I may as well just call them Indians from now on in my replies. :rofl:
 
Last edited:
qwerrty

qwerrty

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2010
3,270
-12
8,260
qingtips.com

Chinese aerospace engineers have proposed a Neptune probe powered by a high-powered nuclear reactor


4-5 minutes




Restricted by the launching capacity of carrier rockets, energy supply, TTC and communication, only one brief flyby exploration has been carried out by the Voyager 2 spacecraft in the late 1980s. In recent years, NASA has proposed several orbiting exploration missions and actively carried out program design and key technological breakthroughs. The launch is expected around the 2030 window.

With the launch of the Long March-5 carrier rocket and the rapid development of China's space reactor power supply, the exploration of Neptune orbit has achieved preliminary engineering feasibility.

Recently, aerospace engineers wrote in Science in China: Technology science, published research papers, this paper puts forward using nuclear reactor power ratio blunt characteristic of electric propulsion, accompanied by exquisite deep space orbit design, will greatly reduce fuel quantity to carry and detector can satisfy the current our country biggest capacity of the long March 5 rocket carrying capacity constraints, the realizability Neptune orbiting probe with the project.

At present, NASA still uses conventional chemical propellant engines for deceleration, which require very high lift capacity and cost.

According to the fact that Neptune is as far away as 30AU from the earth and the spacecraft has a design life of 15 years, the authors propose to use the gravity of Jupiter and the earth to accelerate the spacecraft for several times, so as to effectively shorten the flight time to the sea. After reaching the planet of Neptune (8700 km), the 10-kilowatt-power nuclear reactor power pile will be used to power the high-power electric propulsion engines, and the deceleration will be carried out for about one year to capture Neptune's gravity field and eventually orbit the planet.

Because the specific impulse of electric propulsion is about one order of magnitude higher than that of traditional chemical propulsion, it can greatly save the amount of fuel to carry, so that the total weight of the probe can be controlled at about 3 tons, meeting the carrying capacity requirements of the Long March 5 rocket.

In terms of communication, if the same communication equipment used in China's Tien Wen 1 Mars exploration mission is adopted, the actual communication capacity will be about one thousandth of that near Mars due to the distance of Neptune is 30AU, which cannot meet the mission requirements. The adoption of Ka frequency band of higher communication frequency, the improvement of satellite antenna aperture, high efficiency coding technology and other means, supplemented by the alternately switched on strategy of scientific detection and data transmission, can effectively ensure the timely transmission of detection data to the earth.

The research results put forward four types of major scientific problems involved in Neptune exploration, introduced the mission function module, flight path, design constraints and other preliminary scheme, focusing on the 10kWe class space reactor power supply scheme, the formation of the probe platform scheme, which can provide a reference for the demonstration and implementation of Neptune exploration in China. The work was supported by the Civil Space Pre-Research Program of the China National Space Administration.


 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Tai Hai Chen
How China’s space station could help power astronauts to Mars
Replies
0
Views
160
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
onebyone
Pocket-sized Chinese thruster has big future
Replies
1
Views
501
Sharky
S
Nan Yang
Chinese scientists say their new plasma drive could one day make green air travel a reality
Replies
0
Views
538
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
Dante80
Watch live: China’s Long March 5 rocket return-to-flight
Replies
2
Views
486
Beast
B
cirr
Electric vehicles in deep space: China hails its new ion thruster for rockets as the world’s best
Replies
4
Views
1K
TaiShang
TaiShang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom