China’s New Intercontinental Stealth Bomber H-20 Coming Soon

A report on China’s new, upcoming bomber paints a picture of a big, stealthy plane capable of flying halfway across the Pacific, laden with up to 45 tons of bombs. The bomber would supplement and eventually replace the H-6, a 1950s-era design that China has steadily upgraded over the decades.The H-20 stealth bomber is expected to be unveiled very soon this year. Many images of the bomber have been floating around for a while, the one below is believed to be the correct one that just surfaced today.A few realtime images also surfaced recently.