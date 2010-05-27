China’s New Intercontinental Stealth Bomber H-20 Coming Soon

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sep 26, 2018
A report on China’s new, upcoming bomber paints a picture of a big, stealthy plane capable of flying halfway across the Pacific, laden with up to 45 tons of bombs. The bomber would supplement and eventually replace the H-6, a 1950s-era design that China has steadily upgraded over the decades.
The H-20 stealth bomber is expected to be unveiled very soon this year. Many images of the bomber have been floating around for a while, the one below is believed to be the correct one that just surfaced today.
A few realtime images also surfaced recently.
