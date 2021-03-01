What's new

China's New Energy Vehicle Surging

cirr

cirr

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 28, 2012
17,108
18
53,789
Country
China
Location
China
China's new energy car output soars 3 times in May

Jun 9, 2015 (China Knowledge) - China saw its output of new energy vehicle surged 3 times from a year earlier to 19,100 units in May 2015, according to statistics from Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Last month, the country’s output of electric passenger car hit 9,922 units, jumped 3 times from a year earlier, and its output of electric commercial car skyrocketed 7 times year on year to 2,832 units.

China’s output of Hybrid passenger car soared 4 times year on year to 4,923 units last month. Meanwhile its output of Hybrid commercial car increased to 1,431 units, 36% more than those in the corresponding period of 2014.

From Jan to May 2015, China’s output of new energy car surged 3 times from a year earlier to 53,600 units, including 25,800 units of electric passenger car and 9,248 units of electric commercial car.

China's new energy car output soars 3 times in May
 
Huan

Huan

FULL MEMBER
Mar 20, 2011
1,474
0
1,318
Country
United States
Location
United States
cirr said:
China's new energy car output soars 3 times in May

Jun 9, 2015 (China Knowledge) - China saw its output of new energy vehicle surged 3 times from a year earlier to 19,100 units in May 2015, according to statistics from Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Last month, the country’s output of electric passenger car hit 9,922 units, jumped 3 times from a year earlier, and its output of electric commercial car skyrocketed 7 times year on year to 2,832 units.

China’s output of Hybrid passenger car soared 4 times year on year to 4,923 units last month. Meanwhile its output of Hybrid commercial car increased to 1,431 units, 36% more than those in the corresponding period of 2014.

From Jan to May 2015, China’s output of new energy car surged 3 times from a year earlier to 53,600 units, including 25,800 units of electric passenger car and 9,248 units of electric commercial car.

China's new energy car output soars 3 times in May
Click to expand...
I bet it will help reduce China's oil import at some degree while the country's energy demand overall is increasing.
 
خره مينه لګته وي

خره مينه لګته وي

FULL MEMBER
Jul 7, 2014
1,647
0
2,146
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Huan said:
I bet it will help reduce China's oil import at some degree while the country's energy demand overall is increasing.
Click to expand...
Does China export these cars ?? If yes then I'm sure it will be a huge success,specially if you export it to Pakistan..few years ago somewhere I read that China will introduce Electric Car in Pakistani Market ,don't know what happened afterwards o_O
@cirr do you have any info regarding export of these cars ??
 
Last edited:
Huan

Huan

FULL MEMBER
Mar 20, 2011
1,474
0
1,318
Country
United States
Location
United States
Fawad Mahsud said:
Does China export these cars ?? If yes then I'm sure it will be a huge success,specially if you export it to Pakistan..few years ago somewhere I read that China will introduce Electric Car in Pakistani Market ,don't know what happened afterwards o_O
Click to expand...
I think it is mostly for the domestic market within China.
 
TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
28,021
70
98,865
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
Fawad Mahsud said:
Does China export these cars ?? If yes then I'm sure it will be a huge success,specially if you export it to Pakistan..few years ago somewhere I read that China will introduce Electric Car in Pakistani Market ,don't know what happened afterwards o_O
@cirr do you have any info regarding export of these cars ??
Click to expand...
For now, it is for domestic use since the technology and all the integrated systems have to be further developed. Besides, there is subsidy in China, otherwise, EVs are more expensive than regular cars.

So, first the systems have to be further developed.

And then, the price is reduced (high volume production + new/cheaper components).
 
cirr

cirr

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 28, 2012
17,108
18
53,789
Country
China
Location
China
China's Electric Vehicle Production To Rocket Into The Millions By 2025



Trevor Collett | Jun 10, 2015

China has declared its intention to concentrate on all-electric and hybrid models over the next five years, along with ‘connected’ vehicles.

Speakers at the Global Automotive Forum revealed Chinese authorities have sent the word down to the country’s carmakers - and the orders are to ‘leapfrog’ the west with green and connected technologies.

China wants one million EVs on its roads by 2020; which might seem easy in a country with a population of 1.3 billion, but Autocar reports the country’s current EV and hybrid tally is a measly 83,000.

Following 2020, authorities want a further two million EVs to be built by 2025, with around 10 percent of those destined for export.

These targets are actually a backward step from China’s original plan, which called for five million EVs by 2020.

Much like the western markets that China is seeking to overtake, the hurdles for growing EV sales are seen as limited charging infrastructure, limited range from EV batteries and high purchase prices.



While stepping up EV development, Chinese carmakers have also been urged to develop ‘connected’ cars and autonomous technology.

A survey of young people presented at the Forum revealed 25 percent of respondents believed they could live without a car and without mobile connectivity, meaning 75 percent thought both were crucial.

With this in mind, Link Motion boss Pasi Nieminen urged carmakers at the Forum to “stop thinking about instrument clusters and ECUs - start thinking about computers”.

“Connectivity is the biggest revolution in the car industry since the combustion engine,” Nieminen said.

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Windows In The Car are finally making steps to offer better connectivity in cars, but it remains to be seen if Chinese carmakers choose to follow or do their own thing.

China To Ramp Up EV And Connectivity Tech | The Motor Report
 
cirr

cirr

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 28, 2012
17,108
18
53,789
Country
China
Location
China
China's New Energy Vehicle Production Surging

Chinese automakers produced more than 25,000 new energy vehicles in June, four times as many as they did in the same month last year, as the government promotes use of less polluting vehicles, new data indicated on Tuesday.

Breaking down last month's figures, they produced 10,500 electric cars, growing 200 percent year on year, and 6,663 plugin hybrid cars, growing 700 percent, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Meanwhile, output of electric commercial vehicles last month reached 6,218, up 500 percent year on year, while output of plugin commercial hybrid vehicles grew 148 percent to 1,645.

The June data brought total output of new energy vehicles in the first half of 2015 to 78,500, up 300 percent year on year, said the MIIT.

It did not provide figures for the number of cars sold in June.

The Ministry of Commerce announced earlier this year that China will continue to build charging facilities in cities and allow tax exemptions and subsidies on new energy vehicle purchases.

In March, the Ministry of Transport set a target of having 300,000 new energy commercial vehicles on China's roads by 2020: 200,000 new energy buses and 100,000 new energy taxis and delivery vehicles.

(Xinhua News Agency July 7, 2015)

China's New Energy Vehicle Production Surging -- Beijing Review


Aoxin Ibis electric car. Photo by CarNewsChina.com.


Kandi electric car


BYD e6 electric taxi in service in Shenzhen, China
 
TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
28,021
70
98,865
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
cirr said:
China's New Energy Vehicle Production Surging

Chinese automakers produced more than 25,000 new energy vehicles in June, four times as many as they did in the same month last year, as the government promotes use of less polluting vehicles, new data indicated on Tuesday.

Breaking down last month's figures, they produced 10,500 electric cars, growing 200 percent year on year, and 6,663 plugin hybrid cars, growing 700 percent, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Meanwhile, output of electric commercial vehicles last month reached 6,218, up 500 percent year on year, while output of plugin commercial hybrid vehicles grew 148 percent to 1,645.

The June data brought total output of new energy vehicles in the first half of 2015 to 78,500, up 300 percent year on year, said the MIIT.

It did not provide figures for the number of cars sold in June.

The Ministry of Commerce announced earlier this year that China will continue to build charging facilities in cities and allow tax exemptions and subsidies on new energy vehicle purchases.

In March, the Ministry of Transport set a target of having 300,000 new energy commercial vehicles on China's roads by 2020: 200,000 new energy buses and 100,000 new energy taxis and delivery vehicles.

(Xinhua News Agency July 7, 2015)

China's New Energy Vehicle Production Surging -- Beijing Review


Aoxin Ibis electric car. Photo by CarNewsChina.com.


Kandi electric car


BYD e6 electric taxi in service in Shenzhen, China
Click to expand...
Chinese automakers can further concentrate R&D on the electric vehicles, thereby offsetting the not-yet-brilliant performance on the traditional segments in home market.
 
cirr

cirr

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 28, 2012
17,108
18
53,789
Country
China
Location
China
TaiShang said:
Chinese automakers can further concentrate R&D on the electric vehicles, thereby offsetting the not-yet-brilliant performance on the traditional segments in home market.
Click to expand...
Exactly。And the official goal is to have 5 million such vehicles，the vast majority of which will be Chinese brands，on the road by 2020。

A tall order？Yes。Achieveable？Not entirely impossible。
 
Jlaw

Jlaw

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 6, 2013
9,756
-22
20,994
Country
China
Location
Canada
In the 70s Japanese manufacturers were building 4 cylinder cars and the Amercans laughed at them. The Americans missed the boat on that and almost caused their auto industry to collapse if it wasn't for government intervention.

Renewal energy vehicles are the future whether we like it or not. Imagine the amount of money a nation like China can save if 70% of all vehicles on Chinese roads were electric or hybrid. The savings can go towards military research :) and reduce pollution.
 
cirr

cirr

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 28, 2012
17,108
18
53,789
Country
China
Location
China
New-energy car rules around corner

Aug 04,2015

By Li Fusheng

Beijing, Aug. 4 (Xinhuanet) -- Electric vehicles from different manufacturers in China should soon be able to share charging facilities as the country is expected to release new charging standards soon.

"The revisions are finished and will be released in August," Xu Xinchao, an official at Beijing's science commission, told reporters in late July.

Xu said the revised standards will cover charging posts and electric vehicle sockets, adding they would enable new-energy cars from different models to share charging posts.

China's current national standards for charging involve general matters such as interfaces but do not cover such specific parameters as charging facilities or electric car voltages and power capacity.

Due to the lack of national standards in those aspects, some vehicles cannot get a full charge from the charging facilities of other manufacturers, a salesman at Denza, a joint venture between BYD and Daimler, told Beijing Business Today.

Tesla owners have even bigger problems with charging as the automaker uses US standards for their facilities in China. That means Tesla cars cannot recharge at public charging facilities in China and electric vehicles from other manufacturers cannot use Tesla's charging posts.

Many brands including Tesla said they would make adjustments to their vehicles and charging infrastructure when the revised national standards are released.

Industry insiders believe the new standards will promote the popularity of new-energy vehicles in the country, as mileage anxiety remains one of the biggest headaches for people who own or plan to purchase electric vehicles in China.

"The revised national standards will help ease people's worries about charging their cars and sales of new-energy vehicles will see rapid growth when the standards are in place," said Beijing-based independent auto analyst Zhang Zhiyong.

New-energy vehicles are already gaining momentum in China. Statistics from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers show that China sold 21,055 such vehicles in June, more than double the figure of a year earlier.

Sales of new-energy vehicles in the first half hit 72,711 units, a 240 percent rise from the same period last year. Of those, 64 percent were pure electric vehicles.

China plans to have 5 million such vehicles on its roads by 2020:enjoy:. The sector of new-energy vehicles is also a priority in the Made in China 2025 strategy the State Council released in June.

Many local governments are planning to expand their charging networks as part of efforts to promote new-energy vehicles.

Beijing announced it would install charging posts within a five-kilometer radius inside the sixth ring road by the end of this year.

Statistics show the city government has built about 1,700 charging posts in the capital.

Xu at the city's science commission said the government would gradually stop building new charging facilities and called for private funds to play a bigger role in the charging infrastructure.

According to the National Energy Administration, China is expected to have 4.5 million charging posts by 2020, at a cost of more than 124 billion yuan ($20 billion).

In addition to government efforts, some automakers are installing charging posts for their customers. The first of those built by Beijing Automotive Industry Corp went into use in May.

A growing number of companies dedicated to installing charging infrastructure is emerging in the market, with the first joint venture in the sector established in July.

Zhang predicted that the new standards would also be good news for those companies as charging facilities would become easier to promote when they can charge vehicles from different models.

(Source: chinadaily.com.cn)

New-energy car rules around corner | Shanghai Daily
 
TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
28,021
70
98,865
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
cirr said:
New-energy car rules around corner

Aug 04,2015

By Li Fusheng

Beijing, Aug. 4 (Xinhuanet) -- Electric vehicles from different manufacturers in China should soon be able to share charging facilities as the country is expected to release new charging standards soon.

"The revisions are finished and will be released in August," Xu Xinchao, an official at Beijing's science commission, told reporters in late July.

Xu said the revised standards will cover charging posts and electric vehicle sockets, adding they would enable new-energy cars from different models to share charging posts.

China's current national standards for charging involve general matters such as interfaces but do not cover such specific parameters as charging facilities or electric car voltages and power capacity.

Due to the lack of national standards in those aspects, some vehicles cannot get a full charge from the charging facilities of other manufacturers, a salesman at Denza, a joint venture between BYD and Daimler, told Beijing Business Today.

Tesla owners have even bigger problems with charging as the automaker uses US standards for their facilities in China. That means Tesla cars cannot recharge at public charging facilities in China and electric vehicles from other manufacturers cannot use Tesla's charging posts.

Many brands including Tesla said they would make adjustments to their vehicles and charging infrastructure when the revised national standards are released.

Industry insiders believe the new standards will promote the popularity of new-energy vehicles in the country, as mileage anxiety remains one of the biggest headaches for people who own or plan to purchase electric vehicles in China.

"The revised national standards will help ease people's worries about charging their cars and sales of new-energy vehicles will see rapid growth when the standards are in place," said Beijing-based independent auto analyst Zhang Zhiyong.

New-energy vehicles are already gaining momentum in China. Statistics from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers show that China sold 21,055 such vehicles in June, more than double the figure of a year earlier.

Sales of new-energy vehicles in the first half hit 72,711 units, a 240 percent rise from the same period last year. Of those, 64 percent were pure electric vehicles.

China plans to have 5 million such vehicles on its roads by 2020:enjoy:. The sector of new-energy vehicles is also a priority in the Made in China 2025 strategy the State Council released in June.

Many local governments are planning to expand their charging networks as part of efforts to promote new-energy vehicles.

Beijing announced it would install charging posts within a five-kilometer radius inside the sixth ring road by the end of this year.

Statistics show the city government has built about 1,700 charging posts in the capital.

Xu at the city's science commission said the government would gradually stop building new charging facilities and called for private funds to play a bigger role in the charging infrastructure.

According to the National Energy Administration, China is expected to have 4.5 million charging posts by 2020, at a cost of more than 124 billion yuan ($20 billion).

In addition to government efforts, some automakers are installing charging posts for their customers. The first of those built by Beijing Automotive Industry Corp went into use in May.

A growing number of companies dedicated to installing charging infrastructure is emerging in the market, with the first joint venture in the sector established in July.

Zhang predicted that the new standards would also be good news for those companies as charging facilities would become easier to promote when they can charge vehicles from different models.

(Source: chinadaily.com.cn)

New-energy car rules around corner | Shanghai Daily
Click to expand...
That's a very critical step to ensure a whole integrated system that will boost production, efficiency and lower prices.
 
TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
28,021
70
98,865
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
Explore China's electric bus industry 2015 analysis and 2020 forecasts
WhaTech Channel: Green Technology Market Research Reports
Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2015 11:20

The variety that is vigorously promoted is electric public bus which accounts for 85% of total sales volume of electric bus. City bus ownership in China now has exceeded 500,000 vehicles, carrying 60% of city passenger transportation in urban public transport system.

Sales volume of electric bus reached 27,000 vehicles throughout the year 2014, soaring by 160.3% from the previous year, and kept growing rapidly in the first half of 2015, approaching 20,000 vehicles. It is expected that China will sell 154,000 electric buses in 2020, with a CAGR of 33.6% during this period.

As of 2014, electric public bus ownership nationwide topped 80,000 vehicles.

Next, the Chinese government will gradually cut fuel subsidies for traditional bus and shifts financial support to electric model, the move that will give local governments a significant stimulus to replace new additional public buses with electric ones. It is expected that new electric public buses added in 2020 will make up 70% of new public buses added that year, and cumulative electric public bus ownership will exceed 300,000 vehicles by 2020.

Technologically speaking, all-electric public bus, significantly propped up by policies, will be the main orientation of future development.

Besides public bus, light business-purpose bus and touring bus markets will be next market spotlights for electric bus. New energy commercial bus rating had been completed in the first quarter of 2015, and 3,000 vehicles are expected to be sold in 2015.

With advances in battery technology, improvement in charging infrastructure along expressways, long-distance transportation will become possible, and the triggering point for this market segment is expected to occur around 2018.

http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=399800 .

Seen from battery, motor and electronic control industry chain, electric bus now adopts mainly LFP power battery and “LFP+ supercapacitor” dual-battery system. Based on the type of battery used by electric bus in the first half of 2015, configuration rate of LFP power battery including “LFP+ supercapacitor” dual-battery system was up to 82%.

Rated power of drive motor for electric bus mostly falls into the range of 80 kW to 120kW. Asynchronous motor still holds a dominant position, as it can provide high-power traction; permanent-magnet synchronous motor starts to be massively used in medium-sized and small buses.

In point of competitive landscape among companies, top5 electric bus manufacturers in 2014 were Yutong Bus, Xiamen King Long Motor Group (including three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Higer Bus, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry, Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus), BYD, Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus and Zhongtong Bus, together producing 17,011 vehicles, 62.5% of the country’s total.

As electric bus enjoys enormous space for future development and can greatly drive the development of relevant industrial chains, China has ushered in an electric bus investment boom since 2014, with planned investment in electric bus announced by key bus makers nationwide exceeding RMB21 billion according to preliminary statistics and a lot of capacity putting into production in 2016 and 2017. Cities like Shenzhen, Nanjing and Wuhan took a lead in this round of investment and attracted a number of technically leading bus manufacturers to settle in
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

xizhimen
China's passenger car sales expect to surge 377% to reach 1.19M in Feb
Replies
2
Views
170
TaiShang
TaiShang
beijingwalker
China's auto sales surge 75% in March, 12th straight monthly gain
Replies
0
Views
98
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China's auto sales surged 30% in January, tenth straight monthly gain
Replies
4
Views
244
Pakistan Space Agency
Pakistan Space Agency
qwerrty
BYD sold 25,662 NEV in China in April, Tesla only sold 11671
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
Viva_Viet
Viva_Viet
F-22Raptor
Tesla sales in China expected to see Q4 surge with Shanghai’s updated license plate rules
Replies
11
Views
401
Beast
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom