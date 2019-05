China’s new data rules could target US companies like Google, Microsoft amid Huawei spat: analysts

China is planning to further tighten regulations on internet data storage, banning the transfer of data on domestic users and asking both domestic and foreign companies to provide data to regulators for national security considerations

companies are forbidden to route domestic internet traffic outside the country.

should assess potential security risks and seek permission from regulators before publishing, sharing, transacting or providing important data to the outside world

companies should provide data to relevant government agencies when asked by them for protecting national security, social management, economic regulation and other duties.

in line with similar practices adopted by other major powers including the US, Russia and the EU

the US could wage an internet war or use data it has collected to launch attacks on [China]

US companies indicated that they will follow the US government