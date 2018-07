Chinese are having a difficult time developing a jet engine that can maintain the sustained burn of jet fighters. Reports indicate that the troubles started in 2015 when the original engine exploded. As a result, China’s most advanced fighter still uses the engine used in China’s older fighters, such as the J-10 and J-11, which entered service almost 20 years ago. This produces many problems for the J-20 and will likely cause these unmanned jets to burn incredible amounts of fuel to reach hyper-sonic speeds, while limiting their top speed and payload

Click to expand...