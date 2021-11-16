China's new CR500 Golden Eagle helicopter drone debuts at the Dubai Airshow

Google translation:In addition to the task of covert reconnaissance, the Golden Eagle 500 can carry 8 missiles with a take-off weight of 500 kg in terms of weapon loading. According to military experts’ analysis, it is assumed that two UAV companies of the Marine Corps, loaded with off-road vehicles with 40 compact unmanned attack helicopters, can be easily deployed on amphibious assault ships and released on board. Recover, or deploy from an amphibious ship to a beachhead position. This unmanned battlefield with a radius of 300 kilometers can be controlled continuously. It can launch 160 Blue Sword-9 anti-tank missiles or 320 Blue Arrow-5 missiles in a single deployment, and it can also destroy half of a foreign armored division with half the damage probability. Or more than one-third of tanks and armored vehicles.