China's new 350 km/hr high-speed train so luxurious that it will make you forget the fanciest of business class cabins – rotating life-flat seats, la

China’s new 350 km/hr high-speed train so luxurious that it will make you forget the fanciest of business class cabins – rotating life-flat seats, large TV screens, an onboard bar, and a restaurant​

by Neha Tandon Sharma

TravelApril 27, 2022

china-high-speeds-winter-olympics-train-1170x658.jpg


Designed by Tangerine, the world’s leading airline interior design firm, is the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics train. This thing of beauty changes the way we perceive train travel featuring an assortment of seating options coupled with an attractive color palette inspired by Chinese heritage.

The astounding business class is equipped with 18 lie-flat seats. It’s not an exaggeration to say these bear a striking resemblance to the luxe seats onboard the premium Etihad or Singapore Airlines. The high-speed marvel is developed especially to transport sportspeople, media personnel, and fans from Beijing to the ski center in Zhangjiakou.

china-high-speed-winter-olympics-train-2-770x544.jpg


The space is designed to appear like a private booth done up as a leather-clad recliner flanked by a large television screen, a folding timber-look tray table, a seat-side storage compartment, and a reading lamp.

china-high-speeds-winter-olympics-train-3-770x518.jpg

What good is a luxury train without an onboard bar. Image – Tangerine

According to Executive Traveller, the project was led by Tangerine China director Weiwei He. He says the references to the aviation industry were deliberate, with China Rail aiming to deliver a comparative experience to regional airlines.

china-high-speed-winter-olympics-train-4-770x433.jpg


Speaking with DesignWeek, He explained, “The price is comparatively cheaper than business class flying and offers a better experience than on narrow body airlines – more space, better seat comfort, bigger storage provision, and a quieter, more private environment. Compared with a regional two- or three-hour flight, the high-speed train can offer a cheaper, greener, and more convenient journey in about the same time.”

The interiors look striking with a sporty winter look incorporating motifs like snowflakes, icicles, and snow carvings. The warm celebratory red color palette resulted from the games coinciding with the Chinese New Year.

china-high-speed-winter-olympics-train-5-770x481.jpeg

The train’s restaurant. Image – Tangerine

The train includes a restaurant besides VIP carriages and is equipped with a bar and media center. The media center plays a vital role for passengers to enjoy sporting events on large television screens while nestling on sofa-like lounge seating for comfort.

china-high-speed-winter-olympics-train-6-770x433.jpg

There is also a luxury sleeper train.Image – Tangerine

The business class seats are outfitted with wireless charging, personal screens, and secure seat-side luggage stations. What more? These lie-flat seats can rotate! The completion of the 2022 Winter Games doesn’t mean you can’t experience the Winter Olympics train; the train is still up and running in regular rotation.

