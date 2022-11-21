What's new

China's NEV market sees robust expansion in October， output up 87.6% ， sales up 81.7% year on year

China's NEV market sees robust expansion in October， output up 87.6% ， sales up 81.7% year on year​

21 NOVEMBER 2022, MONDAY, 03:38

636d166364c55-image1.jpg

China's NEV market. Photo by Xinhua.

China's new energy vehicle (NEV) market saw a remarkable expansion in October, with both production and sales surging, industry data showed.

The output of NEVs in the country reached 762,000 units last month, up 87.6% year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. The sales of NEVs rose 81.7% from a year earlier to 714,000 units.

From January to October, both NEV output and sales expanded 110% year on year, with the market share of such vehicles hitting 24%, the association said.

 
This NEV and battery technologies is on the verge of destroying all combustion engine -- and leader is China. This is not unlike in 2000s where Iphone destroyed Nokia.
 

