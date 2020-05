Recognition of both Indonesia’s strategic importance in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the contested place of the Chinese in Indonesia’s domestic polity is perhaps the reason why Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that Indonesia would be one of China’s “priorities,” to which Indonesian President Joko Widodo responded by decrying “stigmatization.”Indonesia’s national development priorities rely increasingly on Chinese aid, trade, investment, and technology to power its economy and particularly the president’s signature infrastructure drive.China has assisted Indonesia with essential medical supplies flown back from Shanghai by the Indonesian Air Force. Meanwhile, a new ASEAN-China COVID-19 Response Fund has been established in collaboration with the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) states (China, Japan, and South Korea). Beijing has also committed to providing financial and material support through the more established ASEAN-China Cooperation and APT Cooperation Funds.China’s deep integration in Southeast Asian economies sees it on the front foot in minimizing fallout from COVID-19 and positing China as an indispensable partner to ASEAN states. Indonesia’s desire to preserve a harmonious relationship with Beijing in order to sustain economic growth and maintain domestic political stability will see Jakarta resist any pressure from Washington and its allies to punish Beijing.© 2020, THE SLATE GROUP