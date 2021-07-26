Beidou2020
China’s Navy Just Commissioned the New JL-3 Ballistic Missile - A Game Changer for Strategic Deterrence?
May-4th-2021
Amid a renewed focus by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on its strategic nuclear forces, the PLA Navy has commissioned its first strategic submarine equipped with the long anticipated new JL-3 intercontinental range ballistic missile (ICBM). A new Type 094A Class submarine, which displaces 11,000 ton and carries twelve intercontinental range ballistic missiles, has been the first two deploy the JL-3, with the warship commissioned in late April. The ships represent a major improvement over the older Type 094 Class, and their superior hydrokinetic and turbulent systems have reportedly been key to allowing them to deploy the new missiles. The JL-3 has an estimated range of between 10,000 and 12,000km, and benefits from the latest Chinese missile technologies many of which have also been integrated onto the land based DF-41 ICBM which was first unveiled in October 2019.
Type 094 Class Ballistic Missile Submarine
The JL-3 was designed primarily for China’s next generation Type 096 Class ballistic missile submarine, none of which have so far been completed, but the development of the Type 094A Class has allowed the PLA Navy to begin fielding the new missiles earlier. Considering the performance limitations of its predecessor the JL-2, the JL-3represents a major game changer for China’s strategic deterrent and makes its strategic submarine fleet much more dangerous. With the U.S. and its allies effectively surrounding China with bases across Northeast Asia, submarines have been left somewhat vulnerable if attempting to operate too far beyond Chinese waters due to the very large concentration of anti submarine warfare assets in the area.
The JL-2 was restricted to only being able two strike parts of the U.S. mainland if fired from near China's territory, but with the JL-3 submarines will be able to strike considerably further and neutralise targets across the American mainland. This development complements both advances in the country's ground based strategic ballistic missile force, and work to provide the PLA Air Force with an intercontinental range strategic stealth bomber. The induction of the Type 096 Class submarine, which is speculated to be the quietest nuclear powered submarine in the world and could be launched before 2025, will further strengthen the country’s strategic deterrent and facilitate deployments further out to sea at a lower risk. Its superior stealth capabilities will allow it to sail from its home base through crucial chokepoints monitored by U.S. and allied forces to reach the mid-Pacific Ocean without being detected. The new ships are expected to carry 24 JL-3 missiles - or double the firepower of the Type 094A.
