China's Navy : From a Coastal Defense Force to the second most powerful maritime force on the planet



China's Navy: From a Coastal Defense Force to the second most powerful maritime force on the planet - The might of the Chinese navy today is far beyond what it was just 30 years ago. As recently as the 1990s, it was effectively a coastal defense force with little ability to challenge its U.S. counterpart. But quick as the Chinese navy's rise since then has been, its tremendous progress stems from evolution rather than revolution, as Beijing has carefully and incrementally introduced new designs and equipment into the navy before proceeding to intensified shipbuilding