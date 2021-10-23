What's new

China's Navy Carrier Strike Group

With the Launching of China's Navy Next-Gen Super Carrier is imminent.
Target : After Chinese New Year Holiday

Latest Update from Dec 1
The 3 MVDC EMALS Catapult Installation in Progress, Island Mast & Radars almost finished, and Elevators will be installed very soon too
FFgpITQWYAQN1vl.jpg


I make this thread to update & discuss about China's Navy Next-Gen Carrier Strike Group (CVBG-18), their Naval Aviation, and their Fleet Capability.
The Type 004 Aircraft Carrier (CVBG-19) also in Construction phase in Chinese Shipyard at this moment, with Steel cutting process begin in last year.


China's Navy Next-Gen Carrier Battle Group (CVBG-18)

When Civilization & Prosperity comes to you :smokin:
Screenshot_20210626-101449_Gallery.jpg

FFg05bPaUAMpBqo.jpg
FFg05u6aQAAwNl1.jpg
FFqACIdaAAEb0hU.jpg
FFqACYiagAMyKFd.jpg

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1440678875617390604
(CG via wb/小西造车)

100,000 Tonnes Diplomacy :enjoy:
 
Component of China's Navy Carrier Battle Group
FFqAB1qakAAbkrV.jpg
FFqAConaMAEYYGq.jpg
Type-003.jpeg
E8q_qs_UcAESZBw.jpg



















China's Navy Strike Concept based on their Super-Carrier Fleet (CVBG) together with Type 076 (LHA) UCAV Carrier

With their Super-Carrier Fleet (CVBG) providing Air Command with launching KJ-600 AWACS & Air Cover with launching J-35 5th Gen Stealth Fighter and J-15T 4.5th Gen Fighter.
While their Type 076 (LHA) UCAV Carrier launching Swarm fleet of GJ-11 Stealth Drone sparheaded the Attacks & Recce Task to Destroy Enemy fleet

Chinese Huge Satellite Fleet already in Space at this moment (LEO, GTO & GEO) would Provide Datalinks in Combo with Type 076 (LHA) UCAV Carrier
FFqjrLTakAIvoCt.jpg
 
The world need check and balance. Russia, China and Iran are checking and balancing US tyranny.
Good for the human beings, especially Americans, and world peace and prosperity.
 
Type 076 (LHA) UCAV Carrier for China's Navy also already under Construction in Chinese Shipyards.
Equipped with MVDC EMALS & Arresting wires to be act as Mothership from Chinese Drone Fleet
amphibius-assault-ship-type-076-6117a3a96e7f01634613f202.jpg

China-Type-076-Assault-Aircraft-Carrier.jpg



The Strike Component will be Equipped with :

Anjian Dark Sword UCAV (Loyal Wingman) act as Fighter [Currently Under-Development]
dark-sword-2020-image04.jpg


GJ-11 Stealth Drone as Striker (Already in Service)
4260408565.jpg
CH-7_drone_furtif_001.jpg
EF5vXDEWkAkWYII.jpg


Large Helicopter UCAV (Already in Service)
hainan2.jpg
Ew24kXAWgAIFVL1.jpg



And many others Chinese UCAV Fleet
FEd5WYoakAEPacb.jpg
FEd5WpaaAAEE4e-.jpg
 
vi-va said:
The world need check and balance. Russia, China and Iran are checking and balancing US tyranny.
Good for the human beings, especially Americans, and world peace and prosperity.
Iran is pointless, even Israel comes and decides to **** with Iran as they want and when they want. Putting Iran along the other 2 is naive.
 
StraightEdge said:
Iran is pointless, even Israel comes and decides to **** with Iran as they want and when they want. Putting Iran along the other 2 is naive.
Even India government disagree with you. India see Iran relationship very important, but India foreign policy has to stand inline with US.

When US sanctioned Iran, India unwilling but have to do what US asked for.
 
vi-va said:
Even India government disagree with you. India see Iran relationship very important, but India foreign policy has to stand inline with US.

When US sanctioned Iran, India unwilling but have to do what US asked for.
India have relation with everyone, that proves nothing. Iran can have lot of oil which is needed by India and also for strategic purposes. But as an adversary of US, and "balancing" US, it's next to useless. US can feck it up when it intends to do so. Forget US, Israel repeatedly messed with Iran whenever and wherever they wanted.
 
StraightEdge said:
India have relation with everyone, that proves nothing. Iran can have lot of oil which is needed by India and also for strategic purposes. But as an adversary of US, and "balancing" US, it's next to useless. US can feck it up when it intends to do so. Forget US, Israel repeatedly messed with Iran whenever and wherever they wanted.
So why haven't US destroyed Iran after 40 damn years since 1979?
The reality contradicts with your fantasy.

Iran stands straight for 40 damn years, after Iraq-Iran war, and countless sanctions. While US keeps barking uselessly.
 
StraightEdge said:
Iran is pointless, even Israel comes and decides to **** with Iran as they want and when they want. Putting Iran along the other 2 is naive.
Iran maybe doesn't have Influence power or Economic power in the same level with China or Russia.

But indeed, Iran is one important ally.
They have strong incluence across mid-east region, especially Shia islam seeing them as patron.

They also have a huge Natural resources in Energy sector and have land border with Pakistan. Which can extend the Pipeline to Pakistan and all the way to China as backup for Chinese-Siberian Pipeline, Chinese-Central Asian Pipeline, and Indian sea routes.

They also have decent military power & economy. Their economy is in the same level with Turkey. Bigger than Sweden and Poland
 
Daniel808 said:
With the Launching of China's Navy Next-Gen Super Carrier is imminent.
Target : After Chinese New Year Holiday

Latest Update from Dec 1
The 3 MVDC EMALS Catapult Installation in Progress, Island Mast & Radars almost finished, and Elevators will be installed very soon too
View attachment 798719

I make this thread to update & discuss about China's Navy Next-Gen Carrier Strike Group (CVBG-18), their Naval Aviation, and their Fleet Capability.
The Type 004 Aircraft Carrier (CVBG-19) also in Construction phase in Chinese Shipyard at this moment, with Steel cutting process begin in last year.


China's Navy Next-Gen Carrier Battle Group (CVBG-18)

When Civilization & Prosperity comes to you :smokin:
View attachment 798728
View attachment 798726 View attachment 798725 View attachment 798724 View attachment 798723
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1440678875617390604
(CG via wb/小西造车)

100,000 Tonnes Diplomacy :enjoy:
Looks nice however useless in South sea and north seas. VN has land cruise missiles. JP and TW have similar capabilities.
Fuel is expensive today. There are millions of hungry kids why spend money on such things.
 
Viet said:
Looks nice however useless in South sea and north seas. VN has land cruise missiles. JP and TW have similar capabilities.
Fuel is expensive today. There are millions of hungry kids why spend money on such things.
I believe China spends a smaller fraction of its GDP on military than many others do. What is the GDP/military spending ratio of Vietnam or Germany?

I think NATO wants a standard 2%.
 
vi-va said:
The world need check and balance. Russia, China and Iran are checking and balancing US tyranny.
Good for the human beings, especially Americans, and world peace and prosperity.
Indeed the world needs check and balance. With the Asian countries along with European countries as well as Australia and the U.S. to balance against China and Russia's aggression. Good for the human beings.
 
