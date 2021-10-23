China's Navy Carrier Strike Group

StraightEdge said: Iran is pointless, even Israel comes and decides to **** with Iran as they want and when they want. Putting Iran along the other 2 is naive. Click to expand...

Iran maybe doesn't have Influence power or Economic power in the same level with China or Russia.But indeed, Iran is one important ally.They have strong incluence across mid-east region, especially Shia islam seeing them as patron.They also have a huge Natural resources in Energy sector and have land border with Pakistan. Which can extend the Pipeline to Pakistan and all the way to China as backup for Chinese-Siberian Pipeline, Chinese-Central Asian Pipeline, and Indian sea routes.They also have decent military power & economy. Their economy is in the same level with Turkey. Bigger than Sweden and Poland