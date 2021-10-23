China's Navy Carrier Strike Group

With the Launching of China's Navy Next-Gen Super Carrier is imminent.
Target : After Chinese New Year Holiday
Latest Update from Dec 1
The 3 MVDC EMALS Catapult Installation in Progress, Island Mast & Radars almost finished, and Elevators will be installed very soon too
I make this thread to update & discuss about China's Navy Next-Gen Carrier Strike Group (CVBG-18), their Naval Aviation, and their Fleet Capability.
The Type 004 Aircraft Carrier (CVBG-19) also in Construction phase in Chinese Shipyard at this moment, with Steel cutting process begin in last year.
China's Navy Next-Gen Carrier Battle Group (CVBG-18)
When Civilization & Prosperity comes to you
100,000 Tonnes Diplomacy
