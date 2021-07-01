China's Navy Carrier Strike Group [GUARDIAN OF ASIAN CIVILIZATION]

When Civilization & Prosperity comes to you

The 3 MVDC EMALS Catapult Installation in Progress, Island Mast & Radars almost finished, and Elevators will be installed very soon tooI make this thread to update & discuss about China's Navy Next-Gen Carrier Strike Group (CVBG-18), their Naval Aviation, and their Fleet Capability.The Type 004 Aircraft Carrier (CVBG-19) also in Construction phase in Chinese Shipyard at this moment, with Steel cutting process begin in last year.(CG via wb/小西造车)