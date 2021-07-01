China's Navy Carrier Strike Group [GUARDIAN OF ASIAN CIVILIZATION]

What's new

China's Navy Carrier Strike Group

With the Launching of China's Navy Next-Gen Super Carrier is imminent.
Target : After Chinese New Year Holiday

Latest Update from Dec 1
The 3 MVDC EMALS Catapult Installation in Progress, Island Mast & Radars almost finished, and Elevators will be installed very soon too
FFgpITQWYAQN1vl.jpg


I make this thread to update & discuss about China's Navy Next-Gen Carrier Strike Group (CVBG-18), their Naval Aviation, and their Fleet Capability.
The Type 004 Aircraft Carrier (CVBG-19) also in Construction phase in Chinese Shipyard at this moment, with Steel cutting process begin in last year.


China's Navy Next-Gen Carrier Battle Group (CVBG-18)

When Civilization & Prosperity comes to you :smokin:
Screenshot_20210626-101449_Gallery.jpg

FFg05bPaUAMpBqo.jpg
FFg05u6aQAAwNl1.jpg
FFqACIdaAAEb0hU.jpg
FFqACYiagAMyKFd.jpg

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1440678875617390604
(CG via wb/小西造车)

100,000 Tonnes Diplomacy :enjoy:
 
Component of China's Navy Carrier Battle Group
FFqAB1qakAAbkrV.jpg
FFqAConaMAEYYGq.jpg
Type-003.jpeg
E8q_qs_UcAESZBw.jpg



















China's Navy Strike Concept based on their Super-Carrier Fleet (CVBG) together with Type 076 (LHA) UCAV Carrier

With their Super-Carrier Fleet (CVBG) providing Air Command with launching KJ-600 AWACS & Air Cover with launching J-35 5th Gen Stealth Fighter and J-15T 4.5th Gen Fighter.
While their Type 076 (LHA) UCAV Carrier launching Swarm fleet of GJ-11 Stealth Drone sparheaded the Attacks & Recce Task to Destroy Enemy fleet

Chinese Huge Satellite Fleet already in Space at this moment (LEO, GTO & GEO) would Provide Datalinks in Combo with Type 076 (LHA) UCAV Carrier
FFqjrLTakAIvoCt.jpg
 
The world need check and balance. Russia, China and Iran are checking and balancing US tyranny.
Good for the human beings, especially Americans, and world peace and prosperity.
 
Type 076 (LHA) UCAV Carrier for China's Navy also already under Construction in Chinese Shipyards.
Equipped with MVDC EMALS & Arresting wires to be act as Mothership from Chinese Drone Fleet
amphibius-assault-ship-type-076-6117a3a96e7f01634613f202.jpg

China-Type-076-Assault-Aircraft-Carrier.jpg



The Strike Component will be Equipped with :

Anjian Dark Sword UCAV (Loyal Wingman) act as Fighter [Currently Under-Development]
dark-sword-2020-image04.jpg


GJ-11 Stealth Drone as Striker (Already in Service)
4260408565.jpg
CH-7_drone_furtif_001.jpg
EF5vXDEWkAkWYII.jpg


Large Helicopter UCAV (Already in Service)
hainan2.jpg
Ew24kXAWgAIFVL1.jpg



And many others Chinese UCAV Fleet
FEd5WYoakAEPacb.jpg
FEd5WpaaAAEE4e-.jpg
 
