China's national reunification must, will surely be realized，"peaceful reunification" the best approach : spokesperson​

Xinhua, February 24, 2022Through joint efforts from compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, China's national reunification must be and will surely be realized, noted a mainland spokesperson Wednesday.Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference when replying to a media query about opinions on promoting national reunification voiced recently by scholars.Ma said that first and foremost, resolving the Taiwan question and achieving China's complete reunification is an aspiration shared by all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation and is essential to realizing national rejuvenation.Second, "peaceful reunification" and "one country, two systems" are the fundamental guideline for seeking a solution to the Taiwan question and are the best approach to realizing national reunification. He added that national reunification by peaceful means best serves the interests of the Chinese nation as a whole, including compatriots in Taiwan.Ma reiterated that, on the basis of the one-China principle, the mainland is ready to engage in broad exchanges of views with all parties, groups, and individuals in Taiwan regarding political issues between the two sides and the promotion of peaceful reunification, in order to forge social consensus and advance political negotiations.Third, China's Constitution, Anti-Secession Law and other related legal documents have made detailed stipulations on resolving the Taiwan question and promoting national reunification, Ma said.Noting that the Anti-Secession Law has effectively deterred separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence" and helped ensure peace and stability across the Strait, Ma said the mainland will work with the greatest sincerity and exert utmost efforts to achieve peaceful reunification."However, should separatist forces continue to provoke us, force our hand or even cross the red line, we will have to take resolute measures," Ma added.