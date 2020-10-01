What's new

China's National Day Celebration October 1st, 2020 - All Festive Events

samsara

samsara

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 28, 2016
2,257
7
6,723
Country
Lao Peoples Democratic Republic
Location
China
Here is the special thread for ALL EVENTS held to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China 庆祝中华人民共和国成立71周年 on the upcoming October 1st, 2020.

I will kick off this thread with a link to the beautiful public park decoration that has been adorning the many places in China in celebrating the upcoming Golden Week holiday.

今晚起，北京必将震撼全球！
(2020-09-04)

喜迎“十一”国庆节的到来，北京，天安门广场东西两侧绿地布置一新，呈现出花团锦簇的美丽景象。太美了！！赶快发给朋友们也看看吧！！
To welcome the arrival of the China's National Day on the October 1st, 2020, the green space on the east and west sides of Tian'anmen Square in Beijing have been renovated, presenting a beautiful scene of flowers. It's really beautiful!!

Here are just some sample pictures of such decoration. For more beauties please visit above link.

China's National Day October 1st 2020 - Tian'anmen Square.png

China's National Day October 1st 2020 - Beautiful colourful park.png

China's National Day October 1st 2020 - Double Happiness design.png

China's National Day October 1st 2020 - Great Wall & Cranes design.png

China's National Day October 1st 2020 - Panda design.png

China's National Day October 1st 2020 - Swans design.png

China's National Day October 1st 2020 - Camel design.png

China's National Day October 1st 2020 - Tian'anmen Square design.png

China's National Day October 1st 2020 - Cobra design.png

China's National Day October 1st 2020 - Great Wall design.png


@JSCh @Daniel808 @LKJ86 @AndrewJin @ChineseTiger1986 @lcloo @vi-va @sinait @sheik @IblinI @Beast @beijingwalker @Han Patriot
 
S

sinait

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 22, 2016
3,141
-9
6,933
Country
Singapore
Location
Singapore
samsara said:
Here is the special thread for ALL EVENTS held to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China 庆祝中华人民共和国成立71周年 on the upcoming October 1st, 2020.

I will kick off this thread with a link to the beautiful public park decoration that has been adorning the many places in China in celebrating the upcoming Golden Week holiday.

今晚起，北京必将震撼全球！
(2020-09-04)

喜迎“十一”国庆节的到来，北京，天安门广场东西两侧绿地布置一新，呈现出花团锦簇的美丽景象。太美了！！赶快发给朋友们也看看吧！！
To welcome the arrival of the China's National Day on the October 1st, 2020, the green space on the east and west sides of Tian'anmen Square in Beijing have been renovated, presenting a beautiful scene of flowers. It's really beautiful!!

Here are just some sample pictures of such decoration. For more beauties please visit above link.

View attachment 668294
View attachment 668285
View attachment 668288
View attachment 668289
View attachment 668291
View attachment 668292
View attachment 668286
View attachment 668293
View attachment 668287
View attachment 668290

@JSCh @Daniel808 @LKJ86 @AndrewJin @ChineseTiger1986 @lcloo @vi-va @sinait @sheik @IblinI @Beast @beijingwalker @Han Patriot
Click to expand...
So Beautiful.
Wish I could be there.
:smitten: :smitten: :smitten:
.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker Amazing Chinese Cities Light Shows In Celebrating China's 70th National Day General Photos & Multimedia 1
haidian Ethnic minorities do traditional dance in ethnic clothing to celebrate China's national day General Photos & Multimedia 0
haidian Cities in China celebrate the upcoming National Day holiday with light shows China & Far East 2
haidian Beijing city completes flower arrangements for China's National Day celebration China & Far East 4
S China celebrates 68th National Day (PHOTOS) World China & Far East 0
onebyone San Francisco celebrates China’s National Day China & Far East 0
Pakistan Ka Beta Featured CJCSC met China's minister of National Defense in Moscow - ISPR Pakistan Army 3
Hamartia Antidote Chinese national arrested in U.S. probe of possible transfer of software to China Americas 0
Nan Yang Rise of China and the future of small nations China & Far East 12
Feng Leng National security law: arrested Hong Kong activist among group caught by China’s coastguard while fleeing to Taiwan China & Far East 3

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top