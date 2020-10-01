China's National Day Celebration October 1st, 2020 - All Festive Events

Here is the special thread for ALL EVENTS held to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China 庆祝中华人民共和国成立71周年 on the upcoming October 1st, 2020.

今晚起，北京必将震撼全球！

I will kick off this thread with a link to the beautiful public park decoration that has been adorning the many places in China in celebrating the upcoming Golden Week holiday.(2020-09-04)喜迎“十一”国庆节的到来，北京，天安门广场东西两侧绿地布置一新，呈现出花团锦簇的美丽景象。太美了！！赶快发给朋友们也看看吧！！To welcome the arrival of the China's National Day on the October 1st, 2020, the green space on the east and west sides of Tian'anmen Square in Beijing have been renovated, presenting a beautiful scene of flowers. It's really beautiful!!Here areof such decoration. For more beauties please visit above link.