China's 'nastier Rise' Will Affect Those Cheering America's Decline: South Asian Expert

China has transformed itself into a global power in the last couple of decades and now it believes that it can challenge the US with its increasing might

China's 'nastier rise' will affect those cheering America's decline: South Asian expert - Republic World China has transformed itself into a global power in the last couple of decades and now it believes that it can challenge the US with its increasing might

Written By11th October, 2020 17:33 ISTJeff M. Smith, a Research Fellow, South Asia-Heritage Foundation on October 10 slammed people for celebrating America's decline, saying that "surrounded by allies and oceans, having leading tech, a network of military allies, and 5,000+ nuclear warheads", the United States will be okay if China's rise takes a "nastier turn". China has transformed itself into a global power in the last couple of decades and now it believes that it can challenge the US with its increasing military might and by becoming the factory for the world.Some people are cheering China's rise as they see it as a significant decline in America's influence across the globe. Jeff M. Smith, with his tweet, was targetting those who will be happy to see China takeover the US to become the global superpower in the next couple of years. Smith warned that if China's rise by any chance takes a nastier turn, it will barely affect the United States as it sits comfortably on the North American continental plate and is surrounded by oceans on both sides, which makes it difficult for any nation to wage war against the country.