China's 'nastier Rise' Will Affect Those Cheering America's Decline: South Asian Expert

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
11th October, 2020


Jeff M. Smith, a Research Fellow, South Asia-Heritage Foundation on October 10 slammed people for celebrating America's decline, saying that "surrounded by allies and oceans, having leading tech, a network of military allies, and 5,000+ nuclear warheads", the United States will be okay if China's rise takes a "nastier turn". China has transformed itself into a global power in the last couple of decades and now it believes that it can challenge the US with its increasing military might and by becoming the factory for the world.

Some people are cheering China's rise as they see it as a significant decline in America's influence across the globe. Jeff M. Smith, with his tweet, was targetting those who will be happy to see China takeover the US to become the global superpower in the next couple of years. Smith warned that if China's rise by any chance takes a nastier turn, it will barely affect the United States as it sits comfortably on the North American continental plate and is surrounded by oceans on both sides, which makes it difficult for any nation to wage war against the country.

beijingwalker said:
it will barely affect the United States as it sits comfortably on the North American continental plate and is surrounded by oceans on both sides, which makes it difficult for any nation to wage war against the country.
Might not affect the USA or its ruling elite and their stooge thug allies but it will affect a great many of the people living in the USA and the rest of the Americas. It is the betrayal and failures of the ruling elites and their stooge thug allies that lead to revolutions.
 
beijingwalker said:
it believes that it can challenge the US with its increasing military might and by becoming the factory for the world.
That belief, namely the idea that China can challange USA in the near future is not half as preposterous as the idea that USA will be the sole superpower forever. No power has remained at the apex for ever. Ask the Egyptians, the Romans, the Persians and British. Like inevitably time comes for the champion boxer time comes for superpowers. Non is ordained by god to remain at the top for eternity.

beijingwalker said:
United States as it sits comfortably on the North American continental plate and is surrounded by oceans on both sides, which makes it difficult for any nation to wage war against the country.
So this expert thinks we live in the age of Vikings or Genghiz khan where a mountain, sea or ocean made you impervious to attack. What a idiot.

And any contest between great powers is not going to involve any war in the traditional sense. We saw the Cold War from 1950 to 1990 between the two superpowers. It never ever involved any fighting between their militaries. Instead the rivalry is contested on the economic front and or use of proxies. This is exactly what will happen in the emeging Sino-US rivalry. It will be economic.

With millions of Hispanic migrants, 10s of millions of twerking Negroes with a deft ability to come under policemens boots or run into hail of police bullets and Kim Kardeshian as a symbol of US culture America is well past it's apex which I think was in 1970.
 
