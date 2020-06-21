China’s move on Doklam could cut India's access to its northeastern states Satellite images appear to show China developing areas along a disputed border with Bhutan, igniting deep strategic and demographic ramifications for India.

Chinese encroachment on Bhutan’s Doklam plateau brings it closer to the Siliguri Corridor, nicknamed the Chicken’s Neck, a narrow land-bridge linking mainland India to its north-eastern states and their 50 million residentsI thought this was quite interesting. Aside from whether China would actually do it, taking Doklam would let China outflank Indian entrenchments in Sikkim. That said, I'm not aware of what China's mountain warfare capabilities are like. Any insight is appreciated.