What's new

China's Most Powerful Fighter Jet Engine ‘WS-15’ Improved and Optimized After Recent Tests

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
44,899
-5
88,182
Country
China
Location
China

China's Most Powerful Fighter Jet Engine ‘WS-15’ Improved and Optimized After Recent Tests​


  • 09:34 AM, March 15, 2022
  • 4806

China's Most Powerful Fighter Jet Engine ‘WS-15’ Improved and Optimized After Recent Tests

J-20 fighter

China's most powerful fighter engine to date, the WS-15 meant for the J-20 heavy stealth jet, has exhibited super-cruise and super-maneuverability in recent tests.

With the tests, all parameters of the WS-15 have been further improved and optimized, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Sunday. The WS-15 is expected to replace the WS-10 engine, currently used in the J-20 in the future enabling the J-20 to reach its maximum performance envelope.

Developed for fifth-generation heavy and medium fighter jets, the WS-15 has a low bypass ratio and is capable of thrust vector control.

A distinguishing characteristic of a next generation high thrust engine for combat aircraft is that it should have a thrust of between 15 to 18 tons, military expert Wang Mingliang said on CCTV.

“When the J-20 gets the new engines, it will become a more powerful platform, thanks to boosted super-cruise capability and super-maneuverability, in addition to its already excellent stealth capability and situational awareness,” the expert claimed.

China has already displayed a thrust vector control-capable engine in flight by a J-10 fighter jet at Airshow China 2018. So such technology will not be a problem for China, and the increase in the thrust-to-weight ratio and the reduction in fuel consumption has always been a goal in engine development, Wang Ya'nan, chief editor of Aerospace Knowledge magazine, told the Global Times.

The technology gap between China and leading countries like the U.S. in terms of jet engine development had been significantly narrowed in recent years, said Wang Ya'nan.

Besides the WS-15, the WS-20, China's next generation turbofan engine with a high bypass ratio, is believed to be undergoing tests on the Y-20 large transport aircraft currently.


China's Most Powerful Fighter Jet Engine ‘WS-15’ Improved and Optimized After Recent Tests

China's Most Powerful Fighter Jet Engine ‘WS-15’ Improved and Optimized After Recent Tests
www.defenseworld.net www.defenseworld.net
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
3,555
-21
5,073
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
We can be assured that once PLA adopt it, the Chinese will meet all important PLA operating parametrics such as

1. Thrust
2. Thrust to weight ratio
3. Fuel consumption
4. bypass ratio
5. dimension


The only thing Chinese turbofan makers can play is to reduce the life of these engines to 2000 hours....etc. You can trade the life expectancy with performance. Anything 2000 hours is grudgingly acceptable. 3000 hours is acceptable. 4000 hours is good.

In comprison F35 Turbofan PWP135 is more than 10 000 hours,

Right now Chinese Turbofan is on par with AL31 on operating metric. I am quite confident. Not too sure about the life expectancy.

I issue a disclaimer that I speculate and I am not proxy to Chinese arm secrets.
 

Attachments

  • 1647837450251.png
    1647837450251.png
    1.3 MB · Views: 0

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

B
China ramps up J-20 stealth fighter production after domestic engine switch
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
casual
casual
B
Pakistan's acquisition of Chinese J-10C fighter jets significant for both sides: analysts
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
4K
帅的一匹
帅的一匹
beijingwalker
Buoyed By J-20 Success, China Claims To Have Built World’s ‘Most Powerful’ Emission-Free Engine For Submarines
Replies
4
Views
815
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
China tests new engine, ‘likely to power hypersonic aircraft’
Replies
0
Views
300
Beidou2020
B
beijingwalker
Global Times: China fully capable of jet engine development, narrowing technology gaps
Replies
7
Views
676
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom