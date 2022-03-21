China's Most Powerful Fighter Jet Engine ‘WS-15’ Improved and Optimized After Recent Tests​

We can be assured that once PLA adopt it, the Chinese will meet all important PLA operating parametrics such as



1. Thrust

2. Thrust to weight ratio

3. Fuel consumption

4. bypass ratio

5. dimension





The only thing Chinese turbofan makers can play is to reduce the life of these engines to 2000 hours....etc. You can trade the life expectancy with performance. Anything 2000 hours is grudgingly acceptable. 3000 hours is acceptable. 4000 hours is good.



In comprison F35 Turbofan PWP135 is more than 10 000 hours,



Right now Chinese Turbofan is on par with AL31 on operating metric. I am quite confident. Not too sure about the life expectancy.



I issue a disclaimer that I speculate and I am not proxy to Chinese arm secrets.