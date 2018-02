中国最先进出口反舰导弹即将交付他们:性能远超布拉莫斯

China's most advanced export anti-ship missile CM302 is about to be delivered Iron Brothers Pakistan: performance far exceeds BrahMos原创 战略吐槽秀 2018-02-11 12:14:07Original strategy Tucao show 2018-02-11 12:14:07China's most advanced anti-ship missiles will soon be delivered to them: the performance far exceeds BrahMos据巴基斯坦媒体报道,巴基斯坦很可能从中国引进CM302型反舰导弹,这种反舰导弹虽然只是一款出口型号,比我国海军装备的YJ12型要落后不少,但却比俄罗斯和印度研制的布拉莫斯型反舰导弹要强出不少,之前印度宣称要出口布拉莫斯型反舰导弹,周边国家对此非常不愉快。因此,我国向巴基斯坦出口CM302并不奇怪,巴基斯坦在装备CM302以后,完全有能力解决绝大多数的海上遭遇战,尤其是改进以后的CM302还可以空射,虽然高达2吨的重量很难在巴基斯坦的战机上发射,但巴基斯坦完全可以从中国进口歼轰7战机,这种战机不但可以挂载CM302,还可以挂载YJ83的出口型即C803执行作战任务,这比印度海军的布拉莫斯+KH31组合要强大太多。According to Pakistani media reports, Pakistan is likely to introduce CM302 anti-ship missiles from China. Although this anti-ship missile is only an export model, it lags behind the YJ12 model of our naval equipment. However, it is better than the cloths developed by Russia and India Ramos-type anti-ship missiles to be out a lot stronger, before India announced that it wants to export Brahmos anti-ship missiles, neighboring countries are very unpleasant. Therefore, it is not surprising that Pakistan exported CM302 to Pakistan. Having equipped the CM302, Pakistan was fully capable of resolving most of the maritime encounters. In particular, the CM302 after its improvement could also be air-launched. Although the weight of up to 2 tons is hard to find in Pakistan Of the fighters on the launch, but Pakistan can fully import F-7 fighters from China, this fighter not only can mount CM302, you can also mount YJ83 export-oriented C803 combat operations, which is better than the Indian Navy's BrahMos + KH31 combination to be strong and too much.印度的布拉莫斯导弹号称俄罗斯和印度联合研制,但实际上绝大多数的技术和相关的设备都来自于俄罗斯,印度更多只是提供资金,尤其是布拉莫斯的所有零备件中有超过60%都是国外进口。但这款导弹毕竟还是有一些威慑能力的,尤其是印度近年以来已经展开了空射实验,虽然苏30MKI战机只能一次在机腹中线挂载1枚布拉莫斯导弹,但毕竟已经具备了空射能力,空射导弹因为动力和载机速度上的优势,射程至少可以提升20%左右,远远超过普通导弹的水准。按照印度宣称的2.8马赫速度和280千米的射程,CM302可以远远超出,虽然受到国际条约限制,CM302的射程只有290千米,但CM302可以用3.5马赫以上的速度执行打击任务,而CM302的弹头也更加先进一些,其300千克级的半穿甲弹头只需要1枚就能击沉一艘8000吨级的大型战舰,一架歼轰7A在执行作战任务的时候可以挂载2枚CM302+2枚C803,4枚导弹可以轻松击沉印度的绝大多数战舰。巴基斯坦采购了我国大量的反舰导弹,早在上世纪80年代,巴基斯坦就先后进口了C701和C802/C803型反舰导弹,这几种导弹都是在中国海军中率先装备,随后巴基斯坦采购了这种导弹。India's Brahmos missile claimed that Russia and India jointly developed, but in fact most of the technology and related equipment are from Russia, India is more than just providing funds, especially all the spare parts BrahMos More than 60% are imported. After all, this missile still has some deterrent capabilities. In particular, India has launched an air-to-air experiment in recent years. Although the Su-30MKI fighter can only mount one BrahMos missile in the midline once, it is already available Air-launched capabilities, air-launched missiles because of power and speed advantages, the range can be increased at least about 20%, far more than the average level of missiles.在前两年,巴基斯坦又购买了我国的C-602型反舰导弹,这种反舰导弹不但拥有打击水面战舰的能力,还拥有改编成对地攻击导弹的能力,巴基斯坦试射这种反舰导弹以后,还让这款导弹具备了潜射的那能力,威慑能力大大提升。此次巴基斯坦购买CM-302也并不奇怪,巴基斯坦一直都购买我国的反舰导弹,此次为了对付布拉莫斯型反舰导弹,巴基斯坦购买CM-302并不奇怪,巴基斯坦已经购买了8艘我国研发的S-20型AIP潜艇,未来巴基斯坦将S-20和CM-302结合以后,威慑能力大大提升。巴基斯坦海军的优势大多数情况下是依靠中国的先进装备来维持的,并且基本上都拥有生产能力,相对于印度,巴基斯坦海军获得威慑不但更加容易,也更容易承受,这就是中国的强大之处。The CM302 can go far beyond India's 2.8 Mach speed and 280 km range. Although restricted by international treaties, the CM302 has a range of only 290 km. However, the CM302 can perform combat missions at speeds above 3.5 Mach, whereas the CM302 The warhead is also more advanced, and its 300-kilogram semi-armor-piercing warhead can sink an 8,000-tonne large battleship in just 1 piece. A JH 7A can carry 2 CM302 + 2 C803, 4 missiles can easily sink most of India's warships. Pakistan purchased a large number of anti-ship missiles in our country. As early as the 1980s, Pakistan imported C701 and C802 / C803 anti-ship missiles successively. These missiles were the first to be equipped in the Chinese navy. Subsequently, Pakistan purchased this Missiles.In the previous two years, Pakistan also purchased our country's C-602 anti-ship missiles. Such anti-ship missiles not only have the capability to combat surface ships, but also have the ability to adapt to attack missiles in pairs. Pakistan is trying out such an anti-ship After the missile, but also to make this missiles have the potential to submarine, greatly enhanced deterrence. The Pakistani purchase of CM-302 is not surprising that Pakistan has always been to buy our anti-ship missiles, this time in order to deal with Brahmos anti-ship missiles, Pakistan bought CM-302 is not surprising that Pakistan has purchased 8 S-20 type AIP submarine researched and developed in our country will greatly enhance the deterrent capability after Pakistan combines S-20 and CM-302 in the future.Most of the advantages of the Pakistani navy are maintained by China's advanced equipment and are basically capable of production. Compared with India, the deterrence of the Pakistani navy is not only easier but also easier to bear, which is the strength of China .