China's modernization to benefit the people equally

No one is being left behind, essence of the Chinese communism.

Abuluoha village, China's last village without a road, is connected to the outside world with its new road in Butuo county, Sichuan province as seen in June, 2020. [Photo/XINHUA]
 
I often have the impression that in Asia the word "communism" has to be translated most of the time by "patriotism" or "communitarianism" or ... I don't know what word to use to untangle this tangle of words.

If we compare the housing market in British Hong Kong and the housing market in Lee Kuan Yew's Singapore, we could conclude that Lee Kuan Yew, an example of an liberal capitalist, happened to be a 'communist' because the "father/motherland" being common is always suspected of being "communist".

In any case, it is one thing to manufacture screws or cultivate the land, and another thing to provide health care, education and housing.
 
850 million people had been lifted out of poverty in China in 40 years, in profit only based capitalist countries, this is unimaginable, cause the huge investments to help the poor may never have a chance to be recovered. Western countries tend to spend the money on the rich, China spends the money on the poor.

beijingwalker said:
850 million people had been lifted out of poverty in China in 40 years,
That is awesome. What others do or do not is up to them. :D

(Such dickhelicoptering is never good, it only detracts from your claims and shows them as being a disingenuous way of putting the other types of systems down, revealing the deep insecurities within you.)
 
The biggest challenge is not absolute poverty, but wealth inequality. People lose motivation if they have little means of climbing the social ladder, which is why you have the laying flat movement and declining birth rate. Housing affordability is a huge issue as properties are treated as investments and local government depend on revenue from land sales. Young people are priced out of markets and their spending power get eroded with heavy mortgage payments, not to mention social mobility is starting to slow down significantly. There is also the issue of a aging population that's going to heavily impact China in 10 years.

If CPC wants to keep their rule secure, they need to tackle the above issues.
 

