China's modernization to benefit the people equally

I often have the impression that in Asia the word "communism" has to be translated most of the time by "patriotism" or "communitarianism" or ... I don't know what word to use to untangle this tangle of words.



If we compare the housing market in British Hong Kong and the housing market in Lee Kuan Yew's Singapore, we could conclude that Lee Kuan Yew, an example of an liberal capitalist, happened to be a 'communist' because the "father/motherland" being common is always suspected of being "communist".



In any case, it is one thing to manufacture screws or cultivate the land, and another thing to provide health care, education and housing.