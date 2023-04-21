China’s miraculous growth machine is juddering to a halt

and yet still higher than US growth.



UK in recession.



France in protests for months and garbage piling. Real collapse vs narratives from the West. I love how the article even says the line "Beijing should celebrate its 4.5 percent GDP growth"... indeed it should but this is like a failure telling a student that usually scores >90% that they should celebrate their 80% score in a difficult exam where the failure scored lower than what it usually can muster. Hilariously pathetic. Meanwhile China enjoys cheaper energy imports, record trade surplus with the West, highest car exports on record, shipbuilding having overtaken South Korea, record FDI in the era and still keeping high. "Juddering to a halt" while the West has trouble with recession or negligible growth, protests, and copium articles... record high inflation and increasing interest rates (but still high inflation after interest rate increases). Oh and European leaders are all begging to meet with Chinese leaders... West... narrative land... Juddering to a halt... le Mao.