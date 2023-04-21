What's new

China's miraculous growth machine is juddering to a halt

By the middle of 2022, China’s top leadership had stopped mentioning their target for GDP growth. It was already clear that they’d fall short of the 5.5 per cent figure set at the beginning of that year, with the Politburo instead saying that they strove for “the best possible results”. In the end, a series of fierce nationwide lockdowns combined with the global impact of the Russian invasion meant that the economy grew by a measly 3 per cent in the year. The bottom had fallen out of China’s miraculous growth machine.

So when newly released figures from this week showed that the Chinese economy grew by 4.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, Beijing and its usual defenders were jubilant. March retail sales were up 10.6 per cent compared to the previous March, while exports were up nearly 15 per cent. New home prices rose at the fastest pace in 21 months. After the annus horribilis of 2022, China is on track to hit its GDP growth target in 2023 (5 per cent). The Q1 rebound has exceeded expectations. The Global Times, that ever-gracious tabloid, called it a “slap in the face” for western media.

But the reality is not so rosy, as much as these figures should be welcomed. China’s growth is not only good news for its people, who have suffered through an economic nightmare in the zero Covid years, but for the rest of the world as we face the very real possibility of a global recession. Rishi Sunak and most western leaders would kill for any growth at all. But in truth, the Chinese rebound is just a post-Covid bounce. The long-term outlook for the country’s economy – and its living standards – is perhaps the most grim it has been since the economy first opened up.

As recently as 2011, Beijing expected around 10 per cent GDP growth each year. You can question the accuracy of the numbers, but the reality is that everyone who lived in China could see and feel the breakneck progress. They include my family, who went from farm to city in one generation. Economists like Joseph Stiglitz started talking about how this would be the “Chinese century”, when the People’s Republic overtakes the US to be the world’s largest economy.

But now the optimism of those years is a relic. Young Chinese say they want to “lie flat” rather than enter an increasingly competitive jobs market, while billionaires tunnel as much money out of the country as they can. Homeowners are concerned about a potential housing market crash, with unprecedented boycotts on mortgage payments across dozens of cities last summer.

These less happy tales are reflected in this week’s numbers too, though the Global Times isn’t talking about that. Private investment has barely growncompared to Q1 2022 – an indictment on the lack of business confidence in the country. Real estate investment actually fell, by almost 6 per cent, suggesting the property market is still in the danger zone. And, perhaps most worrying of all for the CCP, youth unemployment continues to be at near record highs, with almost a fifth of 16 to 24 year olds out of work. Beijing may have bought acquiescence from my parents’ generation with economic competence, but that argument is difficult to make to younger Chinese when their prospects are so thin.

Some of these are symptoms of structural issues, like the debt racked up by government and companies alike (driving growth through infrastructure spending or building new homes). Some reflect long term changes, such as the rapidly ageing population, made worse by almost four decades of the now-defunct one child policy. India will officially overtake China as the world’s largest country this year.

But others come from more recent and self-inflicted blows, like Beijing’s crackdown on the country’s highly successful tech entrepreneurs or the zero Covid years which shuttered so many businesses. The US-led campaign to decouple has also stung, judging by the 15 per cent drop in China’s output of semiconductors after Washington’s introduction of the CHIPS Act.

Even the most bullish economists are rethinking their forecasts. In January 2021, the Centre for Economics and Business Research, a UK think tank, argued that the Chinese economy will overtake the US by 2028. In 2022, that date was revised to 2030. And now, in its latest prediction this year, the CEBR guesses 2036, with a big caveat that this point may never come if China invades Taiwan. Other economists are less optimistic.

So Beijing should celebrate its 4.5 per cent growth while it can – it’s from a historically low base, after all. But what will next year bring, and the years after that? According to some, the Chinese government shouldn’t expect more than 2 to 3 per cent growth each year. If so, the days of miracle growth would be over. China will still be a powerful challenge to the US-led world order. But at this rate, the postulated “Chinese century” may be a tomorrow that never comes.

and yet still higher than US growth.

UK in recession.

and yet still higher than US growth.

UK in recession.

France in protests for months and garbage piling. Real collapse vs narratives from the West. I love how the article even says the line "Beijing should celebrate its 4.5 percent GDP growth"... indeed it should but this is like a failure telling a student that usually scores >90% that they should celebrate their 80% score in a difficult exam where the failure scored lower than what it usually can muster. Hilariously pathetic. Meanwhile China enjoys cheaper energy imports, record trade surplus with the West, highest car exports on record, shipbuilding having overtaken South Korea, record FDI in the era and still keeping high. "Juddering to a halt" while the West has trouble with recession or negligible growth, protests, and copium articles... record high inflation and increasing interest rates (but still high inflation after interest rate increases). Oh and European leaders are all begging to meet with Chinese leaders... West... narrative land... Juddering to a halt... le Mao.
 
China will become the biggest driver of global growth over the next five years and will contribute double what the US adds, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Based on Bloomberg calculations from data in the IMF's World Economic Outlook released last week, China's slice of global gross domestic product expansion will be at 22.6%, India's will be 12.9%, and the US will add 11.3%.
China will become the global economy's biggest growth driver in the next 5 years, doubling the US contribution, IMF says

Brazil, Russia, India, and China together are expected to contribute nearly 40% of the world's growth through 2028, the group said.
I love the smell of copium threads in the morning, reeks of Americunt desperation as their dollar empire slowly crumbles.
 
China will become the global economy's biggest growth driver in the next 5 years, doubling the US contribution, IMF says

Brazil, Russia, India, and China together are expected to contribute nearly 40% of the world's growth through 2028, the group said.
I love the smell of copium threads in the morning, reeks of Americunt desperation as their dollar empire slowly crumbles.
The intelligent reasonable people in the US govt. (esp. ivy league intelligentsia) who were qualified enough to run things sanely and negotiate skillfully have been sidelined.

It is the military industrial complex and their jingoistic propaganda proxies (Indians, assorted neocons and people from the breakaway 51st state) who are running things now.

May Allah help the USA, it's firmly in his hands. :(
 
Growth.jpeg


Just dropping it here for fun.
 
I'll give the article credit that CCP cracking down on Chinese tech companies and monopolies plus their organizational leaders and entrepreneurs stifled some things. But they are the ones who are in charge. They **** that up and their heads are on the line. It did slow down progress and growth for a short time I guess. That much is true. But despite that, China achieved comparatively (compare to any developed country or India) better growth rate despite "tying its own hand up".
 

