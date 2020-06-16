China’s Ministry of Education has issued another warning to students wanting to study in Australia

Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 22,305
- 24
- Country
-
- Location
-
Federal Education Minister Alan Tudge has accused Beijing of spreading “disinformation” after it warned students against studying in Australia.
China’s Ministry of Education reportedly told students on Friday to make a “full risk assessment” about going to Australia following reports of racism, anti-Chinese attacks and concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
But Mr Tudge hit back at the claims saying Australia was one of the safest and most welcoming destinations for international students.
“I reject China’s assertions it is unsafe to visit or study in Australia - this is disinformation,” he said.
“Australia holds itself to a far higher standard than most other nations - we don‘t tolerate racism, and we certainly don’t tolerate violence.”
It is the second time in eight months that authorities have told students to carefully consider going to Australia to study due to racism - a move that could worsen the already strained trading relationship.
Chinese state-owned media reported that a “series of vicious attacks on Chinese students” had occurred in Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra on three consecutive days in January.
The Global Times wrote that the incidents posed a “serious threat” to the personal safety of Chinese students, while the coronavirus pandemic made international travel risky.