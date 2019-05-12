China's military preparing for U.S. intervention in Taiwan Strait Analysts in Beijing and Taipei said the Chinese military's pincer movement around Taiwan on Monday was the PLA's way of showing it could isolate the island in the event of a conflict.

Flight patterns from the exercise appeared to show Taiwan surrounded on three sides, and the drill was a pointed message to the governments of Taiwan, Japan and the U.S., analysts said.



The Chinese military was "continuing to increase its combat preparedness by making its routine exercises more complex and realistic and taking possible U.S. and Japanese interventions into consideration," Communist Party newspaper Global Times reported on Tuesday.



The additional sorties in the east showed the PLA was able to strike targets in eastern Taiwan, "but also lock down the island entirely from possible interventions by U.S. and Japanese forces," according to the report from Beijing.







Recent Chinese warplane incursions into Taiwan's defensive airspace amounted to "political signaling" by Beijing, said senior security analyst Su Tzu-yun, who is with Taiwan's Institute for National Defense and Security Research. Monday's noteworthy exercise coincided with the visit to Taipei by a U.S. diplomat. Beijing had also "expressed its fury" by sending 20 warplanes toward Taiwan after the signing of a U.S.-Taiwan coast guard pact last Friday, Su told Newsweek. He said that the military significance of Monday's pincer movement, which involved PLA anti-ship and anti-submarine aircraft, was "the PLA's way of showing it has the capability to isolate Taiwan if the U.S. and Japan plan to assist" Taipei during a Taiwan Strait contingency.

China "wanted to show it could surround the Japanese islands, too," Su said, noting the PLA overflight around the Japan-controlled islets administered under Okinawa Prefecture.



According to PLA flight patterns released by Japan's defense ministry on Monday, one of the Chinese reconnaissance planes also made a run on the Japanese island of Yonaguni, which is less than 70 miles from the east coast of Taiwan.