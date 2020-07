China's military is improving but US still has more combat experience - Business Insider



8 hours ago



February 1979 was the last time China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) was engaged in a large-scale war. In that conflict, a month-long



While the true number of casualties from both sides may never be definitively known (some Western estimates put Chinese losses as high as 26,000 killed and over 30,000 wounded), it was clear that the PLA was at a very low level of sophistication.



Since that war, PLA modernization has been a top priority for every Chinese leader,



Reorganization and investment

New aircraft and armor



Chinese PLA Z-10 and Z-19 helicopters at the China Helicopter Exposition in Tianjin, September 9, 2015.



The greatest indication of the PLA's growing strength is its equipment.



In 1979, it had no dedicated attack helicopters. It now has two: the Z-19 and Z-10. Both can carry anti-air and guided anti-tank missiles, and the Z-19 doubles as a reconnaissance helicopter.



For transport helicopters, the PLA operates licensed and unlicensed versions of existing French, Russian, and US models. This includes the Z-8, the Mil Mi-17, and the



The Chinese air force now boasts modern fighter and multirole combat aircraft, including the Russian-built Su-27 (and its licensed Chinese version, the J-11), the Su-30 MKK (a version of the Su-30 made just for China), and the Su-35.



China has also built its own indigenous fighters and fighter-bombers. These include the J-10 (seen as a competitor to the F-16) the J-11, JH-7, and the J-16. Then there is China's stealth fighter, the J-20. Both the



The PLA's armored force has also been reborn. Old Soviet-style armored vehicles have been replaced with an entire new set of infantry fighting vehicles,



Finally, the PLA now has its own



A rapdily growing navy

An unrestrained Rocket Force



Experience is a big factor



A different ambition and an uncertain future

That said, it is important to bear in mind that China does not seek to challenge the US in a military conflict across the entire world or to become the same type of globally-based military as the US.



Rather, it seeks to assert its authority in its home territory and waters.



China has a massive advantage in that most of the likely conflict scenarios it faces would take place very close to its territory. This means China may not need the same level of competence as the US, as it will be able to bring more troops, ships and aircraft, and weapons to bear in a fight without facing the challenges of operating over distance.



As its modernization continues, the PLA will get stronger. Once its equipment issues are fully resolved, it may not take long to develop mature doctrines.