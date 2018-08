So you think militarily weak nations should just accept being dictated to by the militarily strong?



China, like any other country, who have the means, can do whatever they like to secure the sovereignty of their country and protect their people. In any arms race, nobody is guilty and nobody is innocent. Don't be a little cry baby when countries are trying to better themselves on the World stage.



You might think China should be subserviant to the West but Chinese people have never seen themselves inferior to white men, even though this might be your train of thought. China are civilization builders and they are showing that to the World again. China needs to build military far bigger and superior to any other, to keep the savages away.

