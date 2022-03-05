China's military budget in 2022 is 1.45 trillion yuan ($2,300), an increase of 7.1%

[Global Times-Global Network Reporter Guo Yuandan] According to Xinhua News Agency's English report on the 5th, China's defense spending this year will increase by 7.1% compared with 2021. This is the first time that China's defense spending growth has returned to the "7% era" after a lapse of two years. Experts believe that China's defense expenditure is actually not high. First, China's military expenditure accounts for only about 1.4% of China's GDP. In addition, China is facing increasing external threats. It is necessary for China to increase military expenditure to maintain national security.

In 2020 and 2021 after the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, China's defense expenditure growth will be below 7%. China's defense spending budget for 2020 is 1,268 billion yuan (about 178.2 billion U.S. dollars), an increase of 6.6% over the previous year, and 1,379.544 billion yuan (about 209 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, an increase of 6.8% over 2020. Previously, the growth rate of the defense budget from 2016 to 2019 was above 7% (inclusive).



On the morning of the 5th, according to the draft government budget report submitted by the Chinese Ministry of Finance at the National People's Congress, China's military budget for this year is 1.45 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.1%, an increase of 0.3 percentage points from last year.