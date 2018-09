China's military and economic power 'cannot be denied' and US 'has to make room'

With the Chinese navy, army and air force growing in strength, a "far more multi-polar unstable military environment" has resulted, says Robert Kaplan, senior advisor at the Eurasia Group.

"The U.S. has to make room for a rising China in Asia militarily, economically. The question is how much room. And that takes a very nuanced policy to say the least, to convert Asia from a uni-polar to a multi-polar security world," Kaplan says.

Cyber-conflict and cyber-competition