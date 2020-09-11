China’s Mega Banks Are in Mega Trouble—And So Is the Chinese Economy

CN growth rely heavily on stimulus measures now. Its manufacturing sector is dead due to high salary cost and trade war. Its service sector is dead due to Covid. CN economy is still surviving due to CN banks pouring more money to keep those sectors alive. Thats why CN's debts also get higher and higher.But it wont last long, CN manufacturing sector simply cant compete wt VN anymore cos our labour cost is lower, our tariff to US also lower, we also have FTA wt EU. Thats why Samsung closed all factories in CN and move to VN.CN economy actually is already Dead due to trade war, high salary and Covid.