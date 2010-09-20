beijingwalker
China's Mars probe completes deep-space maneuver
China's Mars probe Tianwen-1 successfully conducted a deep-space maneuver on Friday night. The maneuver took place 29.4 million km from Earth, aiming to help the probe achieve a sound rendezvous with Mars.
