China's Mars probe completes deep-space maneuver

China's Mars probe completes deep-space maneuver

China's Mars probe Tianwen-1 successfully conducted a deep-space maneuver on Friday night. The maneuver took place 29.4 million km from Earth, aiming to help the probe achieve a sound rendezvous with Mars.

 
Hey who needs an ACTUAL Mars probe when the mighty Indians has the CGI Mars probe flying in CGI to other universes !! :rofl::rofl::rofl:
 
