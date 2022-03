China’s manufacturing activity beat expectations, expanded in February despite Winter Olympics, Lunar New Year​

Asia week ahead: Data calendar busy with manufacturing, inflation and GDP reports​

China's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) should show a slight contraction as the Chinese New Year in February means a short month for factories. But the non-manufacturing PMI is likely to show some mild growth from consumption activity during the holiday. Likewise, Korea's manufacturing PMI is expected to edge down marginally. Local surveys suggest a better outlook, but we think it is likely to take a breather after a four-month string of expansions. Indonesia's PMI report should show activity slowed as the country dealt with a fresh wave of Covid.On the other hand, India and the Philippines could see some improvements in manufacturing activity following the decline in Covid cases in their respective countries. The latest Covid outbreak led to the reimplementation of some movement restrictions that are subsequently in the process of being wound back. Less stringent curbs should translate to more mobility and improved PMI numbers for both India and the Philippines.Inflation readings out in the coming days all point to a pickup in price pressures. Inflation in both Indonesia and the Philippines should tick higher given elevated energy prices and improving domestic demand. Likewise, Korea's inflation will also likely rise further on the back of higher commodity prices and a weak Korean won. In the coming months, price pressures are likely to fan inflation to levels that could prod Bank Indonesia, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and Bank of Korea to consider tightening.