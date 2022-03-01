China’s manufacturing activity beat expectations, expanded in February despite Winter Olympics, Lunar New Year
- China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.2 in February, up from 50.1 in January
- Official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 51.6 from 51.1 in January
Andrew Mullenand Luna Sun
Published: 9:38am, 1 Mar, 2022
China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 51.6 from 51.1 in January. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s factory activity beat expectations and expanded in February, data released on Tuesday showed, despite concerns the Winter Olympics and Lunar New Year holiday had slowed the sector.
The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.2 in February, from 50.1 in January, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The figure was above the median forecast of a Bloomberg survey of analysts, which had predicted a fall to 49.8. A reading above 50 indicates production expansion, while a reading below that mark indicates contraction.
Within the official manufacturing PMI, a subindex for production in January fell to 50.4, down from 50.9 in January, while a subindex for new orders rose to 50.7, up from 49.7 in December.
New export orders, meanwhile, rose to 49 compared with 48.4 a month earlier.
“Expansions are seen in both supply and demand sides. Because of the Chinese New Year holiday, the expansion of manufacturing activities slowed, with the production index falling 0.5 per cent to 50.4 per cent. The expanded new orders index showed an expedited release of needs in the manufacturing market after the holidays,” said senior NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe.
Zhao added that the manufacturing PMI had remained stable and within the expansion range as firms “transitioned back to great working and production orders in February”.
Meanwhile, the official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 51.6 in February from 51.1 in January.
This was also above the Bloomberg survey of analysts, which had predicted a fall to 50.7, with Zhao commenting that the “non-manufacturing PMI recovered at a faster speed”.
Within the official non-manufacturing PMI, the construction subindex rose to 57.6 in February from 55.4 in January.
China’s official February composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, rose to 51.2 from 51 in January.
The week-long Lunar New Year holiday began at the end of January, while the Beijing Winter Olympics took place from February 4-20.
Meanwhile, the Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI rose to 50.4 in February from 49.1 in January.
The figure was above the median forecast of a Bloomberg survey of analysts, which had predicted an unchanged reading.
Overall, the Chinese manufacturing sector stayed on the track for recoveryWang Zhe
The Caixin/Markit PMI focuses on small, private firms unlike the official index whose respondents come mostly from larger, state-owned firms.
“Overall, the Chinese manufacturing sector stayed on the track for recovery,” said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group.
“Manufacturing activity expanded in February. Supply recovered, while demand more clearly improved. The level of optimism about the future business outlook increased further. However, the job market remained under high pressure. And we still need to keep an eye on inflationary pressure.”
China has warned of strong headwinds in its economy this year, including weakening expectations, contracting demand and supply shocks.
The Politburo, the Communist Party’s top decision-making body, suggested more support could be on the cards, saying on Friday that economic policies would be strengthened this year.
However, recent data suggests no real turnaround in construction yet, as a widely-anticipated push by China’s government to boost construction to stabilise growth in the world’s second-largest economy has yet to materialise.
Beijing has made its stimulus goals clear in recent months, pledging to “front-load” pro-growth policies in 2022, pushing early sales of bonds to fund investment and easing curbs on financing for the property sector.
The slow start to the year has led some economists to downgrade their forecasts for China’s growth, suggesting the country will provide less support to global demand as the recoveries slow in the United States and Europe.
ING cut its prediction for China’s 2022 growth last week to 4.8 per cent from 5.4 per cent, saying investment growth is not picking up as strongly as it should be.
Additional reporting by Reuters
Growth in China’s manufacturing activity beats expectations, expands
China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.2 in February, up from 50.1 in January, while the official non-manufacturing PM rose to 51.6 from 51.1, a survey released on Tuesday showed.
www.scmp.com