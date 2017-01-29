What's new

China's Malacca dilemma: How India controls Indian Ocean chokepoints

striver44

striver44

1605861591106.png



India has naval capabilities near the Indian Ocean chokepoints especially around the Malacca Strait which connects the Indian Ocean to the Western Pacific, these waters hold a lot of importance for China since it is a crucial route for energy and trade.

India had threatened a naval blockade of Pakistan previously during the 1971 war. New Delhi has never issued any such threat against Beijing. The Indian navy was reportedly placed on high alert following the Galwan Valley clash.

However, there was no official word on whether the Indian Navy was considering a blockade on Chinese shipping or whether it was considering interdicting Chinese tankers near the Andaman and Nicobar islands, or perhaps looking at diverting shipping traffic to and from China.


In June, reports hinted at chances of the United States moving its carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt into the Malacca Straits area in a show of support for India. In the same month, the Global Times was singing praises about China responding by carrying out Naval drills in the South China Sea.


China knows that it is on the backfoot in the Indian Ocean. Beijing knows that Malacca dilemma. India is in a position where it can monitor the traffic at the Malacca Straits or the Lombok and Sunda straits. It can put pressure on the movement of merchant ships while traffic in the high seas that is waters beyond 12 nautical miles from the coast cannot be impeded. This rule will not apply in the event of a war.

China's disadvantage in high seas becomes all the more grave in the South China Sea where China is fighting six countries. Eighty per cent of China's oil imports come through the Malacca Strait. It is also the route for a considerable amount of Chinese trade.

India has been strengthening its maritime cooperation with the Quad countries. In September for the first time, an American P-8 Poseidon long-range maritime patrol aircraft refuelled at an Indian base in the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

In October, New Delhi and Washington signed an agreement to expand military satellite information sharing. India is also planning to strengthen its maritime infrastructure. A deepwater port is being built on the great Nicobar island for $1.3 billion.

It is not for nothing that India is working towards building these naval capacities.

W

Whizzack

Why the heck would we want India to blockade the Malacca, Sunda, or Lombok straits..?? If I recall, we already rejected their offer of joint patrols in the Malacca straits.. much less in the Sunda and Lombok straits which is deep in our territory..
 
Nike

Nike

striver44 said:
Could not even reclaim Taiwan, wants to challenge the QUAD.


BOOOOOOOOOO👎👎

I am not fond of enough with Indian military presence in Andaman and Nicobar, they are big power and any big power want to assert their influence including ASEAN and the three countries in Malaka. If anything, we should increase our own military power in Aceh and North Sumatra to check them, and prevent their ilegal incursion in which happened regularly.
One thing to be mention, India is the same with China they are aggressive and quite assertive
 
striver44

striver44

Whizzack said:
Why the heck would we want India to blockade the Malacca, Sunda, or Lombok straits..?? If I recall, we already rejected their offer of joint patrols in the Malacca straits.. much less in the Sunda and Lombok straits which is deep in our territory..

They're after chinese cargo ships, the US has floated the idea before to seize chinese bound shipping to strangle the country.
Nike said:
I am not fond of enough with Indian military presence in Andaman and Nicobar, they are big power and any big power want to assert their influence including ASEAN and the three countries in Malaka. If anything, we should increase our own military power in Aceh and North Sumatra to check them, and prevent their ilegal incursion in which happened regularly.
One thing to be mention, India is the same with China they are aggressive and quite assertive

every big powers are assertive, but China is our main big power adversary

sure it's easy to pin our hope on increasing our own military might, but that too seems very slow and distant, I don't have any illusion that Indonesia could stand a chance in it's own feet.
 
F

FairAndUnbiased

If Indian navy tried the only thing that would happen is that India would no longer have a navy.

Their air defense destroyers have less range than nearly every single air launched anti-ship cruise missile in existence.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

Nike said:
I am not fond of enough with Indian military presence in Andaman and Nicobar, they are big power and any big power want to assert their influence including ASEAN and the three countries in Malaka. If anything, we should increase our own military power in Aceh and North Sumatra to check them, and prevent their ilegal incursion in which happened regularly.
One thing to be mention, India is the same with China they are aggressive and quite assertive


They are also a delusional hindutva extremist state

You only have to look at what 250 million Indian Muslims are going through to understand that India can not be trusted

Everything from attacks on Muslims to insults to our prophet you will find Hindus foaming at the mouth
 
Nike

Nike

striver44 said:
They're after chinese cargo ships, the US has floated the idea before to seize chinese bound shipping to strangle the country.

every big powers are assertive, but China is our main big power adversary

sure it's easy to pin our hope on increasing our own military might, but that too seems very slow and distant, I don't have any illusion that Indonesia could stand a chance in it's own feet.

To pin that hope on India is the most stupid move ever, lepas dari mulut singa masuk ke mulut buaya

India had a habit to destabilizing or giving direct intervention of their neighbours in history , one at level put China intervention policy lately at shame. Look at Sri Lanka civil war, Bhutan intervention and Nepal civil war, look at their mingle on Bangladesh. I don't know what delussion you had, but to me India and China military is equally bad news to Indonesia but China at least had more money and intention to invest and promote free trade equally, while India only looking thing from their own lense
 
striver44

striver44

Nike said:
To pin that hope on India is the most stupid move ever, lepas dari mulut singa masuk ke mulut buaya

India had a habit to destabilizing or giving direct intervention of their neighbours in history , one at level put China intervention policy lately at shame. Look at Sri Lanka civil war, Bhutan intervention and Nepal civil war, look at their mingle on Bangladesh. I don't know what delussion you had, but to me India and China military is equally bad news to Indonesia but China at least had more money and intention to invest and promote free trade equally, while India only looking thing from their own lense

well actually I'm not pinning any hope, they're doing that without anybody asking them to.

as I said, every big powers are assertive, India is just as assertive as China, but you'll have to have checks and balance, the QUAD is just that, there's a reason why China has not run amok (not yet) and I don't know for how long we'll continue to view China as normal, I don't have that delusion.

recently they've put a new amendment on protecting overseas Chinese citizens and interests, and if you think "Chinese citizens" here are only PRC citizens , then that's good for you, not for me.
 
