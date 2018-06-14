China’s Long March To Technological Preeminence Threatens U.S. Security

More like US technological preeminence threatens China's security.



Japan and South Korea are not US security. USA is not the globe. US security is not US occupation bases.



And nobody is saying China is going to invade the US. So China is not threatening US security. What China threatens is US bullying. China can sell weapons to Iraq, etc. Make deals to help those bullied by the US. China can stop US hegemony over the whole globe. So USA empire to bully every last nation on earth, China threatens this USA disorder and USA bullying.



There is the Islamic world whose security is threatened daily by US thugs and bullies. Any rational person can see this. You have to be stronger than the street or school bully. Iran is working on this. China is working on this. North Korea is limited in what they can do to build up defenses, so they focus on nukes.



It is to China's advantage that many nations can stand on their own two feet, think for themselves and defend from a NATO attack and survive.