China's local symptomatic Covid cases rise for a 4th day as Xian outbreak expands

China's local symptomatic coronavirus cases have risen for a fourth consecutive day, with Xian city reporting more infections in a flare-up that has put 13 million residents under lockdown.

Xian reported 175 symptomatic cases, up from the previous day's 150, official data showed.

No Omicron infections have been announced yet from the 810 confirmed cases in Xian from Dec 9 to Monday, according to Reuters.

Nationwide, mainland China detected 182 local symptomatic cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 162 a day earlier and marks a fourth consecutive day of increase.


In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers wearing protective suits disinfect packed vegetables at a residential area under quarantine in Xi'an in northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. — AP



