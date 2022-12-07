What's new

China's leadership holds symposium for soliciting advice on economic work

China's leadership holds symposium for soliciting advice on economic work​

Source: Xinhua

2022-12-07 12:03:30

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has held a symposium with non-CPC personages to solicit opinions and suggestions on this year's economic situation and economic work for the next year.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the symposium on Dec. 2 and delivered an important speech.

