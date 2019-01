China’s leaders must learn from Soviet Union’s fatal mistakes, Hu Deping

Hu Deping, son of late party General Secretary Hu Yaobang – whose 1989 death ultimately led to the Tiananmen Square crackdown - says China must stick to reform

Speech to seminar on reform and opening up warns China to avoid Soviet errors such as centralising power and rigid planned economy

“One of the fatal errors [made by the Soviets] is that they followed a political system with highly centralised power. Not every socialist country does that,”

“Another [mistake] was their rigid economic system. By the same token, not all socialist countries must practise a planned economy,” he said.

“We must learn the lessons from the Soviet Union and press on firmly with our [reforms] to the end.”

“Only by improving the party’s leadership and governance … can we ensure the ship of reform and opening up will sail forward.”