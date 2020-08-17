China's lead in coronavirus vaccines raises concern as well as hope

The country has nine vaccine candidates in clinical trials, including five in Phase 3, the final stage of the process toward approval.

Of the 29 new vaccines in clinical trials around the world, nine are in China, the most of any country. Of the seven that are in Phase 3, China has five. Chinese vaccines are expected to be in practical use as early as the next few months.

According to Chinese media, CanSino and Sinovac are preparing an annual production capacity of 100 to 200 million doses with government support.

found 106 patent applications by China last year, compared with 61 by the U.S.