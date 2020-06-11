What's new

China's launch of new satellite fails on September 12, 2020

China's launch of new satellite fails
Source: Xinhua | 2020-09-12 18:45:59 | Editor: huaxia

JIUQUAN, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Optical remote-sensing satellite Jilin-1 Gaofen 02C, which was launched aboard the Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 13:02 p.m. (Beijing time) on Saturday, failed to enter the preset orbit.

Abnormal performance was identified during the rocket's flight, said the launch center.

The cause of the failure is under investigation.

 
