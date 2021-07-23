China’s latest military equipment on display at Museum of the CPC

Liu Xuanzun00:23 Jul 23 2021A group of life-size models of domestically developed new-type light arms are on display at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing in July, 2021. Photo: GTModels of some of China's latest and most advanced pieces of military equipment, including new light arms, an aircraft carrier task group and a hypersonic missile, are on exhibition at the Museum of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing. The museum opened to the general public last week. Some experts have said that the display showcases the latest development of China's national defense and its significance to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).On display was a group of life-size models of domestically developed new-type light arms: a 9mm-caliber submachine gun, a 5.8mm-caliber auto rifle family, a 5.8mm-caliber precision rifle, a 5.8mm-caliber squad automatic weapon, a 7.62mm-caliber general-purpose machine gun, a 7.62mm-caliber sniper rifle, a 8.6mm-caliber sniper rifle, a 12.7mm-caliber sniper rifle, and a 9mm-caliber pistol family. They attracted the attention of many military enthusiasts, who said some of the guns were being displayed for the first time to the public.The exhibition did not provide the designations of the light arms.This is not the first time China has revealed new weapons and equipment at a museum exhibition. In November 2018, an exhibition to mark the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up at the National Museum of China in Beijing displayed the Type 15 light tank for the first time to the general public in the form of models.Scale models of the Shandong aircraft carrier combat group are on display at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing in July, 2021. Photo: GTScale models of the Shandong aircraft carrier combat group is also on display at the museum, including the carrier together with a Type 055 large destroyer, a conventional attack submarine, two Type 052D destroyers, two Type 054A frigates, a Type 901 comprehensive replenishment ship and a hospital ship. A Z-20 helicopter model can be seen parked on the flight deck of the Type 055.Scale models of the DF-17 hypersonic glide maneuverable missile and the DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missile are on display at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing in July, 2021. Photo: GTCaptioned a "hypersonic glide maneuverable missile," a scale model of a DF-17 missile is also being exhibited, together with a DF-41 road-mobile nuclear warhead-equipped intercontinental ballistic missile.Other advanced Chinese weapons and equipment, including the J-20 stealth fighter jet, the Y-20 large transport aircraft, the Type 15 light tank and the Z-10 attack helicopter, are also showcased.These weapons and equipment, covering those in service with the PLA Army, Navy, Air Force and Rocket Force, represent the latest development of China's national defense under the leadership of the CPC, a Chinese military expert who visited the museum told the Global Times on Thursday, requesting anonymity.Many of them are world-class and play an important role in the PLA's main combat force, the expert said.