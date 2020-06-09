beijingwalker
China's latest high mobility tactical vehicle enters mass production
By Liu Xuanzun
Published: Aug 03, 2021 08:01 PM
China's third-generation Dongfeng Mengshi high mobility tactical vehicle is in mass production, with hundreds of vehicles ready for delivery. Photo: Screenshot from China Central Television
China's latest, third-generation high mobility tactical vehicle has entered mass production, which will meet the needs of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) not only for off-road personnel assault carriers, but also utility mobile platforms for multiple types of weapons including howitzer and rocket, experts said on Tuesday.
A report by China Central Television (CCTV) last week introduced the factory of the third-generation Dongfeng Mengshi high mobility tactical vehicle, showing it being produced in assembly lines, with several hundred ready for delivery.
In 2000, China raised the demand for a type of lightweight high-mobility off-road vehicle, which led to the independent development of the first-generation Dongfeng Mengshi in 2006, characterized by its high agility and informatized systems, bringing fresh blood to the PLA.
As both the PLA and related technologies developed, the second-generation Dongfeng Mengshi was born, with built-in bulletproof plates that are superior to the US' Humvee, giving the vehicle a combination of mobility, informatized systems, firepower and protection.
The latest third-generation saw a comprehensive boost in all performance parameters.
The Dongfeng Mengshi evolved from first to third-generation based on the actual needs on the battlefield, and the third-generation vehicle can run faster with lighter weight thanks to the application of many new technologies and materials, making it of world-class standard, Chen Lei, a senior engineer with the Dongfeng off-road vehicle company, was quoted in the CCTV report as saying.
The vehicle series has been deployed in many military operations, including border defense, peacekeeping and disaster relief, CCTV reported.
As a utility tactical platform, the third-generation Dongfeng Mengshi can serve as a transport vehicle and carry personnel, equipment and goods to and from frontlines very quickly while still offering a certain level of protection. It can also participate in assault missions when equipped with weapon stations including machine guns or grenade launchers, a Chinese military expert told the Global Times on Tuesday, requesting anonymity.
It can also remove its transport function and instead be installed with different modules so it can become a command vehicle, a self-propelled howitzer, a self-propelled multiple rocket launcher system and more, the expert said.
Both the PLA and the People's Armed Police have a huge need for the third-generation Dongfeng Mengshi, and mass production means their demands will be met, the expert said.
