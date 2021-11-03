Tai Hai Chen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 21,070
- -23
- Country
-
- Location
-
China’s Latest Delta Outbreak its Most Widespread Since Wuhan
More provinces in China are fighting Covid-19 than at any time since the deadly pathogen first emerged in Wuhan in 2019.
www.bloomberg.com
More provinces in China are fighting Covid-19 than at any time since the deadly pathogen first emerged in Wuhan in 2019.
The highly-infectious delta variant is hurtling across the country despite the increasingly aggressive measures that officials have enacted in a bid to thwart it. More than 600 locally-transmitted infections have been found in 19 of 31 provinces in the latest outbreak in the world’s second-largest economy.