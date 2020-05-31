What's new

China's last village to get road access to the outside world

China's last village to get road access to the outside world

Abuluoha means a valley surrounded by mountains and a less-traveled place in the language of the Yi ethnic group. But this is also a village located in the deep valley of the Jinsha River, surrounded by mountains on three sides and cliffs on the other. A 3.8-kilometer-long highway linking Abuluoha Village to other main roads opened for traffic on June 26, 2020. Abuluoha was the last village to be connected to China's road network.

 
Some ethnic minorities fled into the deep mountains after failed rebellions against Han dynasties in the history, these peoples are their offsprings.
 
