beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 33,110
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
China's last village to get road access to the outside world
Abuluoha means a valley surrounded by mountains and a less-traveled place in the language of the Yi ethnic group. But this is also a village located in the deep valley of the Jinsha River, surrounded by mountains on three sides and cliffs on the other. A 3.8-kilometer-long highway linking Abuluoha Village to other main roads opened for traffic on June 26, 2020. Abuluoha was the last village to be connected to China's road network. #zeropoverty #liangshan #China
Abuluoha means a valley surrounded by mountains and a less-traveled place in the language of the Yi ethnic group. But this is also a village located in the deep valley of the Jinsha River, surrounded by mountains on three sides and cliffs on the other. A 3.8-kilometer-long highway linking Abuluoha Village to other main roads opened for traffic on June 26, 2020. Abuluoha was the last village to be connected to China's road network. #zeropoverty #liangshan #China