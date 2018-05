China’s Laser Weapons Threat

May 9, 2018This post is also available in: עברית (Hebrew) China has been developing laser weapons as part of its push to modernize its military technology and equipment. Weapons range from low-powered tactical beam emitters to a high-energy strategic weapons system. Scmp.com reports about some of the latest tactical laser weapons China has revealed in recent years.Low-air Guard-I:A ground or vehicle-based laser weapon system, its 10 kilowatts of power can cover an area of 12 sq km. It was used to shoot down more than 30 small air vehicles – including fixed-wing, multi-rotor and helicopters – during tests, with a 100% success rate, according to the first official disclosure in 2014. It can destroy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, within a range of 2km – flying lower than 500m – in about 5 seconds.The Silent Hunter:This 30-100kW vehicle-based laser weapon system has a maximum range of 4km. Its laser beam can cut through a 5mm steel sheet from 1km away, or five layers of 2mm steel sheets from 800m away, according to its developer China Poly Technologies.Guorong-I anti-drone system:A short-range ground-to-air laser weapon system, it has a detecting radar, electro-optical interference device and high-power laser ejector that can shoot down a UAV in seconds from hundreds of meters away.Light Shield comprehensive optoelectronic defense system:This vehicle-based air defense system targets incoming aircraft, a vehicle’s electro-optical pod or transmitter, or a missile’s optical guidance system. It combines early warning, identification and interference devices and has a laser generator to damage or destroy the target.Individual laser weapons:Several types of low-power laser guns are used to dazzle or blind the enemy from a short range, or to damage the enemy’s night-vision devices.