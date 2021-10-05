China's Korean War movie smashes box office record, China became the world biggest movie market

Turkey remembers its fallen soldiers in Korean War

Turkey remembers its fallen soldiers in Korean War - Turkey News Turkey’s dispatch of soldiers to the Korean War in 1950 has brought the countries closer together, developing both diplomatic and economic ties.

Turkey's dispatch of soldiers to the Korean War in 1950 has brought the countries closer together, developing both diplomatic and economic ties.Turkey was the country sending the fourth most troops to Korea, with four brigades of a total 21,212 soldiers.Turkey was third among the 16 participating countries in terms of casualties with over 900 total dead, veterans and missing in action. The U.N. Memorial Cemetery in Busan bears 462 Turkish soldiers.Ankara and Seoul have enjoyed amicable relations since the 1950s, with each country's leaders maintaining bilateral ties as well as dialogue within international organizations such as the U.N., G20 and MIKTA (Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey, Australia).On the 60th anniversary of relations in 2017, 120,622 Korean tourists visited Turkey, while 27,272 Turkish tourists visited South Korea.