China's Korean War movie smashes box office record, China became the world biggest movie market
https://edition.cnn.com/profiles/laura-he
CNN Business
Updated 1019 GMT (1819 HKT) October 4, 2021
Movie goers passing in front of a poster for "The Battle At Lake Changjin" in a cinema in Wuhan, China.
"The Battle at Lake Changjin" was released at the start of the week-long holiday in China and was also timed to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party.
It tells the story of the brutal 1950 Battle of Chosin Reservoir in the Korean War. The Chinese side claims it as the most critical victory of the conflict, known in China as the "War to Resist American Aggression and Aid Korea."
It is the "most expensive film" made in China, Bona Film's chairman Yu Dong told media at its premiere last month. The Hollywood Reporter previously reported the movie had a budget of 1.3 billion yuan ($200 million).
Yu said that he was inspired by patriotic Korean war films when he grew up, and wanted to make a new one"for the young people today," according to the state-owned National Business Daily.
Dengta, a box office data app owned by Alibaba(BABA), forecast the film will pull in as much as 4.5 billion yuan ($700 million). That could make it the second biggest movie globally this year, behind the $822 million earned by Chinese comedy "Hi, Mom," according to data compiled by Box Office Mojo.
In 2020, China overtook the United States to become the top movie market in the world — a milestone achieved in large part because the United States struggled to contain the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, many of the biggest box office draws in the last few months were produced by Chinese studios and production companies, including last year's top film, the Chinese war epic "The Eight Hundred."
