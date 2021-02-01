China’s Junshi Jumps on USD1.11 Billion Cancer Drug Deal With US’ Coherus

US maker of copycat biologic drugs Coherus Biosciences

(Yicai Global) Feb. 2 -- Shares in Shanghai Junshi Biosciences advanced strongly in both the Hong Kong and Shanghai markets today on the news that theJunshi Biosciences [SHA:688180] closed up 3.83 percent at CNY94.59 (USD14.64) in Shanghai today. Its Hong Kong stock [HKG:1877] was trading up 7.07 percent at HKD87.80 (USD11.33) at 3 p.m. China time.Junshi and Coherus will co-develop the monoclonal antibody drug Teriplizumab (JS001, trade name: Tuoyi®), that is used in the treatment of malignant melanomas and other cancers, and Coherus will have all North American commercial rights, Junshi said yesterday.it added.Should all three medicines be licensed to Coherus, Junshi could reap USD1.11 billion. Coherus will pay an upfront, non-refundable downpayment of USD150 million to Junshi, according to the agreement terms. Junshi could also receive a further USD380 million if certain development and sales goals are met. Coherus will also pay exercise fees and milestone payments at each stage of the projects in development, as well as annual expenses on research and development.Junshi and Coherus plan to apply to the US’ Food and Drug Administration to use teriplizumab in the treatment of a variety of rare and common cancers including non-small-cell lung cancer, it said.The share price of Coherus Bioscience [NASDAQ:CHRS] closed down 6.38 percent at USD17.60 yesterday.