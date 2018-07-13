/ Register

China's June Exports Rise 11.3% Year-on-Year, Imports Rise 14.1%

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by TaiShang, Jul 13, 2018

    China's exports of goods expanded 11.3% year-on-year to $216.7 billion in June, while imports rose 14.1% to $175.1 billion, customs data showed Friday.

    Its trade surplus shrunk 2.7% year-on-year to $41.6 billion in June, according to customs data.

    China's exports of goods expanded 4.9% year-on-year to 7.5 trillion yuan ($1.1 trillion) in the first half of the year, while imports rose 11.5% to 6.6 trillion yuan, customs data showed Friday.

    Its trade surplus shrunk 26.7% year-on-year to 901.3 billion yuan in the first six months, according to customs data.

    China exported nearly 1.4 trillion yuan of goods to the U.S. in the first half of the year, up 5.7% year-on-year. It imported 538 billion yuan of goods from the U.S. during the same period, up 4% year-on-year.

    China exports almost same amount of good in one month which India exports whole year........:tup:

    China is a big engine in world economy:china::pakistan:
     
