  Friday, August 7, 2020

China's July forex reserves rise to $3.154 trillion

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by beijingwalker, Aug 7, 2020 at 2:05 PM.

    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    China's July forex reserves rise to $3.154 trillion
    AUGUST 7, 2020 / 4:20 PM /

    BEIJING, Aug 7 - China’s foreign exchange reserves rose more than expected in July as the dollar weakened and the yuan firmed as the world’s second-largest economy showed further signs of recovery.

    China’s foreign exchange reserves - the world’s largest - rose $42.06 billion in July to $3.154 trillion, central bank data showed on Friday.

    Economists polled by Reuters had expected the country’s reserves, the world’s largest, to rise by $12.67 billion to $3.125 trillion, likely due to fluctuations in global exchange rates and the prices of foreign bonds that China holds.

    Foreign inflows into Chinese stocks and bonds have picked up recently as investors bet on an economic rebound. Strict capital controls have also largely helped China keep outflows under control over the past year despite the shock from the coronavirus outbreak, a prolonged trade war with the United States and weakening economic growth.

    The yuan rose 1.3% against the faltering dollar in July, while the dollar fell about 4% in July against a basket of other major currencies.

    China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of July, unchanged from the end-June.

    The value of China’s gold reserves rose to $123.09 billion at the end of July from $110.76 billion at the end-June.

    https://www.reuters.com/article/chi...reserves-rise-to-3-154-trillion-idUSB9N2F1001
     
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    China has to come up with what to do with those dollars, they are a ticking bomb keeping building up by the second.
     
    redtom

    redtom FULL MEMBER

    Not so much trouble for China.Because China is the king of manufacturing and the US is the king of finance.The two countries need each other.But which one is fundamental?Manufacturing is fundamental.

    Because a country can use dollar, also can use gold, euro, yen, yuan.Nothing is necessary.But the actual product is needed.If tomorrow China does not accept us dollars for selling masks, it only wants gold.Then you must pay in gold.Of course, you can refuse.But the doctor couldn't wait.One day doctors are exposed to infected people without PPE, and the next day doctors will be infected.

    Iron ore transactions between China and Australia are settled in yuan.Oil trade between China and Iran is also settled in yuan.Some of China's trade with Africa does not even use money, using minerals for industrial goods.

    Countries around the world are now trying to work together to hold down the dollar.This is precisely against the US.The US already owes too much money.If the dollar falls slowly, then the world is paying for the US.

    Just as the slow flow of water is not harmful, if the water is stopped and the water level is high enough to break through the dam, it can be devastating.

    We just have to wait patiently.
     
    RealNapster

    RealNapster SENIOR MEMBER

    Invest more in OBOR ? also, i think China should start an initiative where it Payoff all the debts of its friendly countries taken from IMF and then those countries repay China. this way the friendly countries like Pakistan won't be bullied by IMF and america, and will only work for interests of itself, region and China. i say bring a deal where China pay our $ 100 billion debt and then we repay China in 30 years with 1% markup. (remember how US and IMF bullied Pakistan and tried to get hold of CPEC details and even stop it when we asked them for a package).

    A question, why don't china (though should have been done by Pakistan) invest in our unskilled/SemiSkilled labor force ? This is the asset i would invest in if i get any money as the output will be really huge.
     
  1. redtom