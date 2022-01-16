What's new

China's Jiangsu reports record China-Europe freight train trips

Stranagor

Stranagor

FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2014
1,465
-6
2,598
Country
Russian Federation
Location
China


East China's Jiangsu Province handled 1,800 China-Europe freight train trips in 2021 -- a record high -- up 29 percent year on year, according to the provincial department of transportation.

The import and export values of goods transported by the freight trains reached nearly 25.6 billion yuan (about 4 billion U.S. dollars), up 67.7 percent from 2020.

The province added seven new China-Europe freight train routes last year, including the Suzhou-Helsinki and the Nanjing-Tilburg freight train services.

The China-Europe freight train service kicked off operation in 2011 and has since served as a crucial link for trade and economic cooperation across the Eurasian continent.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom