China’s J-35 Carrier Fighter Appears; Step To ‘Most Powerful Navy’?

“The J-35 may well represent another significant milestone in the Chinese long-term pursuit of a blue-water carrier based naval aviation capability”, said retired US naval intelligence officer, Capt. James Fanell.

